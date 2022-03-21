Gloria's Birds: Tough time id'ing me, photog?

Monday, March 21, 2022

 
Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler

 Let's just go with Noble Duck, whaddya say?

(Well, she IS a noble-looking duck! My guess is she's a hybrid Mallard. She has the orange feet and bill of a Mallard; the white blaze on her neck, though, comes from another kind of duck. According to the Audubon Society: The Mallard, readily interbreeding with other kinds of ducks, is the originator of most domestic duck varieties. The interbreeding can confuse photogs because of the variation in plumage:)

--Gloria Z Nagler







