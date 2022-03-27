I-5, SR 104 ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work next week
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Starting March 28 through April 28, Monday - Thursday, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at night along the I-5 and SR 104 Interchange in Shoreline to complete concrete pours for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension.
Both the off-ramp to Eastbound SR 104 and the on-ramp to Eastbound SR 104 will be closed overnight Monday through Thursday through the month of April (see map for detours).
The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.
Please plan ahead for the following closures:
- Two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and 228th St SW will close from 9pm to 5am nightly from Sunday, March 27 through the morning of Friday, April 1.
- The eastbound State Route 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, March 28 through the morning of Friday, April 1.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, March 28 through the morning of Friday, April 1.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, March 28 through the morning of Wednesday, March 30.
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and 228th St SW will close from 10pm to 5am nightly from Sunday, April 3 through the morning of Friday, April 8. The 220th St on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed during that time.
- Through the week of April 24, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at night, Monday through Thursday, along the I-5 and SR 104 Interchange in Shoreline to complete concrete pours for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
