I-5, SR 104 ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work next week

There will be several overnight lane and ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension during the closures.





Starting March 28 through April 28, Monday - Thursday, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at night along the I-5 and SR 104 Interchange in Shoreline to complete concrete pours for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension.





Both the off-ramp to Eastbound SR 104 and the on-ramp to Eastbound SR 104 will be closed overnight Monday through Thursday through the month of April (see map for detours).





The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.



