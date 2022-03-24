Two more opportunities to help out in local Shoreline parks this Saturday
Thursday, March 24, 2022
|Darnell Park work party Saturday
Join the Green Shoreline Partnership at Darnell Park from 10am - noon or Twin Ponds Park from 10am - 1pm.
High school students who are looking for volunteer hours are welcome!
Sign up at:
Darnell Park is at 1125 N 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
- Darnell Park event - https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/286/
- Twin Ponds Park event - https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/291/
The Green Shoreline Partnership is a community-based stewardship program that proudly serves and works with the residents of Shoreline to increase urban tree canopy and increase the health of Shoreline’s urban forests.
Twin Ponds park is along 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Meet in the park parking lot on First Ave near 149th St. Note: NOT the parking lot at 155th St. Look for the lot near the community garden across from Aegis Living.
