Two more opportunities to help out in local Shoreline parks this Saturday

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Two great opportunities to plant native species in our parks on Saturday, March 26, 2022. 

Join the Green Shoreline Partnership at Darnell Park from 10am - noon or Twin Ponds Park from 10am - 1pm. 

High school students who are looking for volunteer hours are welcome!

The Green Shoreline Partnership is a community-based stewardship program that proudly serves and works with the residents of Shoreline to increase urban tree canopy and increase the health of Shoreline’s urban forests.

Darnell Park is at 1125 N 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

Twin Ponds park is along 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Meet in the park parking lot on First Ave near 149th St. Note: NOT the parking lot at 155th St. Look for the lot near the community garden across from Aegis Living.



