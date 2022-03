Moving ForWArd into the next phase of Washington’s COVID-19 response

OLYMPIA – As Washington’s COVID-19 response continues to evolve, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is laying out its long-term ForWArd plan to keep people safe and healthy as we move to the next phase of the pandemic and co-exist with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.

“Washington has come a long way since January 2020, when the country’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was found in our state,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “I am proud of the steps Washingtonians have taken over the past two years to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors safe, as we worked together to fight this evolving virus. I appreciate DOH’s efforts to create our state’s ForWArd plan which provides one more tool to help us all keep one another safe and healthy

The ForWArd plan has three main priorities with seven commitments:

To date, more than 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Washington, leading to one of the highest state vaccination rates in the country and helping the state maintain one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates among states.