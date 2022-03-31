Provide feedback on the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy at meeting Thursday, April 7, 2022
Thursday, March 31, 2022
A virtual meeting on Thursday April 7, 2022 from 5:30-7pm, will focus on communities along north Lake Washington including Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, and Woodinville to receive YOUR input on issues related to King County's Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL.)
The meetings are to gain input on issues relating to the levy from community members. The focus of the discussion:
- Provide a brief update on the state of Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy
- Learn from community members and providers on what went well during the levy
- Discuss what needs improvement going forward.
Register here
They will be hosting additional meetings throughout the next few months. Those dates can be found here
