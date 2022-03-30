Lake Forest Park officers apprehend car prowler

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Photo courtesy LFP Police
Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022 at approximately 4:00am, Lake Forest Park Police Officer J. Benson was on proactive patrol on Shore Drive NE, when he noticed a subject walking away from a vehicle parked in a driveway. 

Officer Benson checked the vehicle and saw that its doors were ajar, the lights were on, and it was evident that somebody had just rummaged through the vehicle. 

Officer Benson and Officer B. Carlsrud located the suspect at the Chevron gas station on Bothell Way and detained him. 

The suspect, who had also an outstanding warrant, admitted to prowling two vehicles in the area. Several stolen items were recovered and the suspect was charged with vehicle prowl and transported to a detention facility.


