Lake Forest Park officers apprehend car prowler
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
|Photo courtesy LFP Police
Officer Benson checked the vehicle and saw that its doors were ajar, the lights were on, and it was evident that somebody had just rummaged through the vehicle.
Officer Benson and Officer B. Carlsrud located the suspect at the Chevron gas station on Bothell Way and detained him.
The suspect, who had also an outstanding warrant, admitted to prowling two vehicles in the area. Several stolen items were recovered and the suspect was charged with vehicle prowl and transported to a detention facility.
0 comments:
Post a Comment