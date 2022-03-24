Sunset after the rain

Thursday, March 24, 2022

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Somehow I have managed to enable alerts from the weather app on my iPhone. It sends me notices that say "it will rain in the next hour." Of course I get these alerts about six times a day.

Yesterday I was in Kitsap County which had a gloriously beautiful warm and sunny day - without any weather alerts. When I got home everything was wet and I understand that there was a good soaking. I'm not sure what my weather alert would have said.

The sunset view from the ferry was a fuzzy, soft pink. Apparently I missed all the good stuff. I'm sure there will be other opportunities.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 4:48 AM
