Sunset after the rain

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



Somehow I have managed to enable alerts from the weather app on my iPhone. It sends me notices that say "it will rain in the next hour." Of course I get these alerts about six times a day.





Yesterday I was in Kitsap County which had a gloriously beautiful warm and sunny day - without any weather alerts. When I got home everything was wet and I understand that there was a good soaking. I'm not sure what my weather alert would have said.





The sunset view from the ferry was a fuzzy, soft pink. Apparently I missed all the good stuff. I'm sure there will be other opportunities.





--Diane Hettrick








