Shoreline Schools requesting feedback from families about elementary science education
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
The Shoreline K-5 Science Curriculum Adoption Committee is in the process of selecting a new Science curriculum for all elementary students in the 2022-2023 school year.
As part of the process, the committee would appreciate feedback from all families regarding their children's elementary science education.
Families can share their hopes, what's most important, and any other suggestions about their child's elementary science education.
Attend either Zoom session:
Find more info and Zoom links here: https://www.shorelineschools.org/Page/8260
