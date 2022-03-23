Accessorize your garden with tiny flying jewelry: Bling on the Wing with Greg Butler at LFP Garden Club

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Bling on the Wing photo by Wayne Pridemore

On Tuesday April 12, 2022 the Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hold a zoom meeting at 10:30am.

Bling on the Wing: 12 Months of Flowers For HummingBirds with Greg Butler

Greg Butler, BLA, ATA—Designer, educator, and owner Design of the Times

Greg has been educating and entertaining gardeners of all levels of interest as a teacher, lecturer, writer, and garden coach for over two decades. 

As owner of the design and consulting firm Design of the Times, he puts an emphasis on helping his public and private clients create beautiful, functional, and easy-care gardens and landscapes that don’t depend on pesticides, chemical fertilizers, or any other kind of synthetic tom-foolery for success. 

Greg is a former Edmonds Community College Landscape Renovation instructor, a frequent guest on the “Gardening with Ciscoe” radio show, and a guest blogger on the website for Swansons Nursery. 

He also spends an enormous amount of time arguing with his wife (also a landscape professional) about what to do in their own garden, which they have dubbed “The Garden of the Shoemaker’s Children.”

Bling on the Wing: 12 Months of Flowers for Hummingbirds - Greg explains his topic:
Everybody loves hummers. They’ve got the dance moves of those overly choreographed gangs from West Side Story and sport more bling than a limo full of bar-hopping drag queens.

Taking advantage of our mild maritime climate makes it possible to turn your garden into a year-round hummingbird feeder just by choosing the right plants. You’ll also get tips on life cycles, behavior, enhancing habitat, and more. 
Accessorize your garden with tiny flying jewelry.

If you are interested in joining please email janronzu@comcast.net for the zoom numbers and the password.



