Scene on the Sound: State yields to Federal

Photo by Jan Hansen



















The state yielded to the federal as the WSF Puyallup gave berth to USNS Henry J. Kaiser Wednesday morning about 9:55am.USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187) is a United States Navy fleet replenishment oiler and the lead ship of her class. Her mission is to resupply U.S. Navy and allied ships at sea with fuel oil, jet fuel, lubricating oil, potable water, and dry and refrigerated goods, including food and mail.--Jan Hansen