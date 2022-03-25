Lake Forest Park Police Blotter March 25, 2022

12 Suspicious Circumstances

5 Traffic Collisions

7 Thefts

8 Alarms

4 Trespass

11 - 911

8 Welfare Checks

2 Suicidal Subjects

period ending 3/24/22Officers encountered two suspicious subjects running on SR522. Only one stopped when contacted. Subject appeared high on narcotics and was actively hallucinating. Subject refused all offers for services and left scene on foot.Officers a contacted subject sleeping in a vehicle. Subject stated he was homeless and had nowhere to go. Subject refused all offers of assistance and services.Officers contacted a subject sleeping in the doorway of local business blocking access. Subject refused all offers of assistance and services. Subject left on foot.Officers contacted a subject leaving a secured apartment complex carrying multiple bags. Officer made contact due to multiple package and mail thefts at this location. Subject stated he had arrived in town the previous day and was walking to Seattle. Due to current legislation officer unable to detain and investigate further.Officers received a report of a transient causing disturbance at a local business that was refusing to leave. Subject left prior to PD arrival.Officers responded to out-of-control juvenile who had been armed with a knife after an assault on a parent. Officers de-escalated the situation and the juvenile successfully transported to hospitalOfficers located a subject attempting to camp in Grace Cole Park. Subject left the area after a warning was given.Officers contacted subject in parking lot of local business, appearing to have been burning something. The subject has an officer safety caution attached to his name. The subject refused to speak with officers further and left on foot.Officer discovered multiple instances of recent graffiti on Bothell Way NE. Information was forwarded to Public Works for removal.Officers were given a note that made threats to harm people. Upon investigation it was determined the note was written by a subject with developmental delays in an effort to get another subject in trouble.Officers assisted with locating missing suicidal subject who was later transported to hospital for treatment.Officers located vehicle that had just been involved in a burglary in Bothell. Vehicle refused to stop; officers were unable to pursue.