Shoreline Public Schools Foundation marks 28 years of support for Shoreline Schools students

Friday, March 25, 2022


We miss being with you as we mark the 28th anniversary of
The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation’s

Spring Event

Although we can’t join together at the Shoreline Center
for our annual breakfast and luncheon, we can
join together to support opportunities for
educational success!

Your participation in this year’s fundraiser will help
raise $125,000 to support students in need!

$25,000 for preschool scholarships;
$75,000 for summer learning opportunities;
$25,000 for back to school supplies.




