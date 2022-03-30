License for Love campaign underway in King county

Photo courtesy PAWS From April 1 through June 30, you can license your cat or dog or renew an expired license with Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) and your late fees will be waived! From April 1 through June 30, you can license your cat or dog or renew an expired license with Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) and your late fees will be waived!

Reunites lost pets quickly

Helps fund the care and adoption of shelter animals

Supports the protection of people and pets in your community



RASKC licenses pets in



Learn more and license online at







RASKC licenses pets in 24 cities and unincorporated King County. Under the RASKC program, several hundred pets are returned to their owners and thousands of pets are adopted into loving homes each year.Learn more and license online at kingcounty.gov/LicenseMyPet or call 206-296-2712. Interpreter service is available.

Benefits of licensing your pet:“Each year more than 100,000 pets are protected by licensing, connecting those pets with their loving families through identification. Protect your pet and help thousands of other animals cared for each year in the Kent animal shelter,” said Gene Mueller, DVM, MPH, manager at Regional Animal Services of King County.