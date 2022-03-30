License for Love campaign underway in King county
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
|Photo courtesy PAWS
Benefits of licensing your pet:
- Reunites lost pets quickly
- Helps fund the care and adoption of shelter animals
- Supports the protection of people and pets in your community
RASKC licenses pets in 24 cities and unincorporated King County. Under the RASKC program, several hundred pets are returned to their owners and thousands of pets are adopted into loving homes each year.
Learn more and license online at kingcounty.gov/LicenseMyPet or call 206-296-2712. Interpreter service is available.
