Shorecrest girls tennis vs Monroe 3-25-22

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Shorecrest 4, Monroe 3
At Kellogg MS courts
Coach Rob Mann

Singles
  1. Elle Greear (M)  def. Flora Cummings 6-1, 6-2; 
  2. Cami Sikora (SC) Piper Newhouse def. 6-0, 6-0; 
  3. Sara Skold (M) def. Megan McMullen  1-6, 6-3, 6-3; 
  4. Layla Pearsons (M) def. Lily Haessler 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. 
Doubles
  1. Delaney Davis-Laila Rabaa (SC) def. Izzy Kindle-Janette Garcia-Mendez  3-6, 6-1, 6-2; 
  2. Sofia Francescutti-Ellie Coleman (SC) def. Presley Norton-Karlsa Martin 7-5, 6-3; 
  3. Nur Bajrai-Zoe Greenzweig (SC) def.Katie Mein-Lydia Mehl 6-3, 6-2 


Posted by DKH at 2:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  