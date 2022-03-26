Shorecrest girls tennis vs Monroe 3-25-22
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Shorecrest 4, Monroe 3
At Kellogg MS courts
Coach Rob Mann
Singles
- Elle Greear (M) def. Flora Cummings 6-1, 6-2;
- Cami Sikora (SC) Piper Newhouse def. 6-0, 6-0;
- Sara Skold (M) def. Megan McMullen 1-6, 6-3, 6-3;
- Layla Pearsons (M) def. Lily Haessler 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
- Delaney Davis-Laila Rabaa (SC) def. Izzy Kindle-Janette Garcia-Mendez 3-6, 6-1, 6-2;
- Sofia Francescutti-Ellie Coleman (SC) def. Presley Norton-Karlsa Martin 7-5, 6-3;
- Nur Bajrai-Zoe Greenzweig (SC) def.Katie Mein-Lydia Mehl 6-3, 6-2
