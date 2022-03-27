Opportunities for public to help update the Highway System Plan





This long-term outlook is shaped by the diversity of the people who live in Washington, which helps ensure the highway system meet the needs of people who use transit, vanpools and vehicles; people who walk, ride bikes and use wheelchairs, and people who transport goods and services around the state.









Highway System Plan online open house information

When: Open through Monday, May 2

Where: Online at engage.wsdot.wa.gov/highway-system-plan/

Locate a free drive-in Wi-Fi access using the Washington State Department of Commerce location finder. Details: Participants will learn about the Highway System Plan and can use the opinion poll to share their preferences on future highway system investments. The poll is hosted by the University of Washington.



Virtual public meeting information

When: March 29 - April 14

Where: Zoom (virtual) Details: The public can sign up for a virtual public meeting through the online open house to learn more about the highway plan. Each of the seven meetings focuses on a specific







