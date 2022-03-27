Opportunities for public to help update the Highway System Plan
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Olympia – The approach of spring brings a new opportunity for the public to help grow and improve the state’s Highway System Plan.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is hosting an online open house to gather public input on future highway system investments for the update to the plan.
The opinion poll linked in the online open house asks people to weigh-in on highway investment priorities, such as maintenance, operations, walking and bicycling.
WSDOT is also hosting seven regionally focused virtual public meetings in late March and April to discuss the Highway System Plan and answer questions.
The plan, last updated in 2007, creates a 20-year vision for preserving, maintaining, improving and operating state highways.
The opinion poll linked in the online open house asks people to weigh-in on highway investment priorities, such as maintenance, operations, walking and bicycling.
WSDOT is also hosting seven regionally focused virtual public meetings in late March and April to discuss the Highway System Plan and answer questions.
The plan, last updated in 2007, creates a 20-year vision for preserving, maintaining, improving and operating state highways.
This long-term outlook is shaped by the diversity of the people who live in Washington, which helps ensure the highway system meet the needs of people who use transit, vanpools and vehicles; people who walk, ride bikes and use wheelchairs, and people who transport goods and services around the state.
The update will address major challenges, including aging infrastructure and climate change.
Highway System Plan online open house information
Virtual public meeting information
Highway System Plan online open house information
- When: Open through Monday, May 2
- Where: Online at engage.wsdot.wa.gov/highway-system-plan/
- Locate a free drive-in Wi-Fi access using the Washington State Department of Commerce location finder.
Virtual public meeting information
- When: March 29 - April 14
- Where: Zoom (virtual)
0 comments:
Post a Comment