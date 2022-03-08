Brookside librarian receives grant to purchase foreign language texts

Christina Torres, librarian at Brookside Elementary, for the school library. In February Sno-King School Retirees , an organization of active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, awarded a $296 educator grant to, for the school library.





Torres intends to use the money to buy books in Arabic, Chinese, Korean, and Braille. The foreign language texts allow students to have reading opportunities with family members who may not be fluent in English. The Braille texts will dramatically increase the number of books available to Brookside's visually impaired students.



Since 1998, SKSR has dispersed over $105,000 to educators to use with their students. The grants have been used to pay for classroom and library books; curricular material; on-line math programs; speakers, music, science and p.e. equipment, and field trips.



SKSR is glad to be able to assist Ms. Torres and Brookside students in this small way.















