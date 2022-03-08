Shoreline Fred Meyer is one of Washington's Lottery "Luckiest Retailers"

Each year, Washington’s Lottery announces its “Luckiest Retailers,” stores that sold the most tickets worth $1,000 or more.

13 Wins: Fred Meyer at 18325 Aurora Ave N in Shoreline



Another nearby retailer on the list:

8 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2902 164th St SW in Lynnwood, who also tied for 7th place in 2020 with 6 wins In fact, in Puget Sound nine Fred Meyer stores and nine Safeway stores were on the list.



Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA).





In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.



Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at







The state's Lottery offers players several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Olympia, WA (March 7, 2022) – Looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day? You might want to try searching for it at your local Lottery retailer, as Washington’s Lottery today announced its Luckiest Retailers of 2021 that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.