Echo Lake and Shorewood principals at Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday, March 15

"What is Happening in Our Schools" is the topic of the March 15, 2022 meeting of the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) at 7pm on Zoom.





Principals Andrew Lohman and Bill Dunbar will be speaking specifically about Echo Lake School, Einstein Middle School and Shorewood High School.





They will share news about their schools' recent and past activities and achievements.





Our Einstein Middle School principal has a school-related meeting and will not be able to join us.





Dunbar and Lohman will share how COVID-19 has impacted the education of our students and the changes that have been made to keep students safe and educated.





Our community has always supported the excellent education in Shoreline, and our schools have gone beyond normal expectations in these unusual times.





Come to hear from our educational leaders.





For more information or the link to the Zoom meeting, contact ELNA at ELNABoard@gmail.com











