Echo Lake and Shorewood principals at Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday, March 15
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|Bill Dunbar, principal
Shorewood High School
Principals Andrew Lohman and Bill Dunbar will be speaking specifically about Echo Lake School, Einstein Middle School and Shorewood High School.
They will share news about their schools' recent and past activities and achievements.
Our Einstein Middle School principal has a school-related meeting and will not be able to join us.
|Andrew Lohman, Echo Lake principal at
the dedication of the new sidewalk
to the elementary school.
Our community has always supported the excellent education in Shoreline, and our schools have gone beyond normal expectations in these unusual times.
Come to hear from our educational leaders.
For more information or the link to the Zoom meeting, contact ELNA at ELNABoard@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment