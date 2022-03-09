Organ Dedication Concert Series at St. Dunstan’s March 27

Jonathan Wohlers and Naomi Shiga present an hour of organ duets

at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church March 27



Organ Dedication Concert Series at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church





Sunday, March 27, 3pm





Come immerse yourself in an hour of music in a serene and welcoming setting, where you can feel the organ’s vibrations through your body as you look through the windows to old growth evergreens. This concert is appropriate for music lovers of all ages.





Masks will be required for everyone in attendance. Free will offering requested.



Naomi Shiga is a frequent performer of organ recitals, most recently playing in Switzerland at the historic Bellelay Abbey and the Church of the Holy Spirit, Bern.





She has served on the faculty of North Harris College where she taught music theory and class piano, has worked at a number of churches across the country, including St. John the Evangelist, Boston, the Old West Church, Boston, and First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Houston.





In addition to performing and teaching, she is also a translator of books on music and is active as a composer. Her most recent commission was for Hymn Accompaniments for the Hymnal of Nippon Sei Ko Kai published for the Anglican Church in Japan by the St. Paul University Institute of Sacred Music Press.





Ms. Shiga began her organ studies at Ferris Women’s University, Yokohama before moving to the United States where she received her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Organ Performance with the award of Distinguished Performance from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. She also undertook post-graduate studies in organ at the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston.





Ms. Shiga is a former Dean of the Tacoma Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, and is Music Director and Organist at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Tacoma.





The Ortloff Organ Company Opus 2 was installed at St. Dunstan’s Church in 2021.

Jonathan Wohlers has performed widely with concerts in the U.S., Mexico, Europe, South Korea, and Japan, most recently playing at Opera City Concert Hall in Tokyo. He is a former Dean of the Tacoma Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, is the Director of Music at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tacoma, and is a member of the contingent faculty at Pacific Lutheran University where he has served as Visiting University Organist.





In addition, he is Artist-in-Residence on the Paul Fritts and Co. organ (opus 13) at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Tacoma, playing on and helping to organize the church’s concert series and providing educational opportunities about the organ and its repertoire.





Dr. Wohlers has performed with the Houston Bach Society, Ars Lyrica Houston, and the Seattle Bach Choir, and has written notes for the Boston Early Music Festival and Loft Recordings.









For more information please visit:



He holds degrees with honors from the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, from the New England Conservatory of Music in performance and musicology, and from Southern Adventist University, and has engaged in extensive research on fugues in the early seventeenth century.

For more information please visit: http://www.sdchp.org/music-2/organ/







Jonathan Wohlers and Naomi Shiga present an hour of organ duets — yes, four hands and four feet! — on the newly installed Ortloff pipe organ of St. Dunstan’s Church.