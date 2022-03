Community Conversations & Speaker Series

NAVIGATES is a NEW and FREE speaker and conversation series where we will be exploring the complex, interconnected issues around homelessness and learning more about what we can do as individuals and together as a community.She has recently written and published a book called “Skid Road: On the Frontier of Health and Homelessness in an American City.” This conversation, happening on Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30pm , will explore Professor Ensign’s timely research and book about the historical and present-day challenges Seattle faces in this crisis.Please join us and be ready to ask questions! This event will take place over Zoom. No registration is necessary. Zoom link, program, recordings here