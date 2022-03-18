Track and Field: 2022 Shoreline Jamboree March 17, 2022 results

2022 SHORELINE JAMBOREE - 3/17/2022
SHORELINE STADIUM

High school athletes from Shorewood, Shorecrest, and King's competed in a track and field jamboree on March 17, 2022, at the Shoreline Stadium.

Boys High Jump
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Holmquist, Aiden, KING'S, 5-00. 
  • 2, Welch, Kai, SHOREWOOD, 5-00.
  • 3, Marshall, Jack, SHORECREST, 4-10. 
  • 3, Nathenson, Elijah, SHORECREST, 4-10. 
  • --, Osborn-Nienhuis, Caedmon, SHOREWOOD, NH. 
  • --, Almquist, Samuel, SHORECREST, NH. 
  • --, Linville, Thomas, SHORECREST, NH. 
Girls High Jump
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Hoffmann, Christine, SHORECREST, 4-07. 
  • 2, Helstad, Emma, SHOREWOOD, 4-04. 
  • 3, Rogers, Marina, SHORECREST, 4-02. 
  • 3, Graff, Ameli, SHORECREST, 4-02. 
  • 5, MacDonald, Maceana, SHOREWOOD, 4-00. 
  • --, Murray, Taryn, SHORECREST, NH. 
  • --, Hoffman, Lulu, SHOREWOOD, NH. 
  • --, Bockheim, Anika, KING'S, NH. 
  • --, Wallworth, Joelle, KING'S, NH. 
  • --, Camara, Naffi, SHORECREST, NH. 
  • --, Abraham, Solyana, SHORECREST, NH. 
Boys Long Jump
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Christensen, Carson, SHORECREST, 19-00.50. 
  • 2, Duong, Ryan, SHOREWOOD, 17-05.50. 
  • 3, Welch, Kai, SHOREWOOD, 17-03. 
  • 4, Spates, Isaac, SHORECREST, 16-04.50. 
  • 5, Carlos, Kevin, SHOREWOOD, 15-08.50. 
  • 6, Osborn-Nienhuis, Caedmon, SHOREWOOD, 15-05. 
  • 6, Hudders, Nathan, KING'S, 15-05. 
  • 8, Adjibly, Cade, SHOREWOOD, 15-04.50. 
  • 9, Jahn, Charles, SHOREWOOD, 15-01.50. 
  • 9, King, Shammy, SHORECREST, 15-01.50. 
  • 11, Lonac, Jack, KING'S, 15-00. 
  • 12, Vasquez, Andrew, KING'S, 14-11. 
  • 13, Booth, Josh, KING'S, 14-09. 
  • 14, Taura, Masa, SHOREWOOD, 13-10. 
  • 15, Chamberlin, Garrett, SHORECREST, 13-09. 
  • 16, Keen, Solomon, SHOREWOOD, 13-05.50. 
  • 17, Cunningham, Will, SHOREWOOD, 13-03.50. 
  • 18, Solomon, Isaac, SHORECREST, 12-08.50. 
  • 19, Holmquist, Aiden, KING'S, 11-09.75. 
  • 20, Cheshire, Edward, SHORECREST, 4-00. 
  • --, Yi, Enoch, SHOREWOOD, ND. 
Girls Long Jump
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Wollman, Gilana, SHOREWOOD, 16-08.50. 
  • 2, Claar, Linnea, SHORECREST, 13-07. 
  • 3, Christensen, Taylor, SHORECREST, 13-05. 
  • 4, Wirch, Jocelyn, SHORECREST, 13-01. 
  • 5, West, Kylie, KING'S, 12-05. 
  • 6, Slimp, Mischa, SHORECREST, 12-01. 
  • 7, George, Lacy, SHORECREST, 11-10. 
  • 8, Clark, J'Sayah, SHORECREST, 11-07.50. 
  • 9, Shaw, Isabelle, SHORECREST, 10-06. 
  • 10, Haile, Zebib, SHORECREST, 10-05. 
  • 11, Ehrhart, Sarah, SHORECREST, 9-09. 
  • 12, Tesfihuen, Nuhamin, SHORECREST, 9-06. 
  • 13, Harkess, Esme, SHOREWOOD, 8-06. 
  • 14, Wallworth, Joelle, KING'S, 6-08. 
Boys Pole Vault
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Gunkel, Albert, SHORECREST, 7-06. 
  • 2, Lonac, Micah, KING'S, 7-06. 
  • 3, King, Shammy, SHORECREST, 7-06. 
  • 4, Fleming, Nathan, SHOREWOOD, 7-00. 
  • 4, Anghel, Razvan, SHOREWOOD, 7-00. 
  • 4, Poetzl, Henry, SHOREWOOD, 7-00. 
  • 7, Jackels, Matthias, SHOREWOOD, 6-06. 
  • 8, Rhodes, Thomas, SHORECREST, 6-06. 
Girls Pole Vault
  Section 1: 
  • 1, McGeoy, Molly, SHOREWOOD, 7-06. 
  • 2, Dalziel, Darci, SHORECREST, 6-06. 
  • 3, Zimmer, Jazzi, SHOREWOOD, 6-00. 
  • 4, Tveit, Abby, SHOREWOOD, 6-00. 
  • 5, Enriquez, Ava, SHOREWOOD, 5-06. 
  • 6, Mortensen, Anna, SHORECREST, 5-06. 
  • 7, Lovelace, Maxine, SHOREWOOD, 5-06. 
  • 8, McElligott-Hasan, Leila, SHOREWOOD, 4-00. 
  • --, Lu, Si Tong, SHOREWOOD, NH. 
  • --, Pedersen, Emily, SHOREWOOD, NH. 
  • --, Nguyen, Vy, SHOREWOOD, NH. 
Boys Shot Put
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Marquart, William, KING'S, 43-07.50. 
  • 2, Ott, Brian, KING'S, 41-04.50. 
  • 3, Bereket, Nayel, KING'S, 34-10. 
  • 4, Langesater, Kjell, KING'S, 31-08. 
  • 5, Joyce, Keenan, SHORECREST, 31-05. 
  • 6, Hostetler, Isaiah, KING'S, 31-03.50. 
  • 7, Athari Nikoonejad, Hamid, SHORECREST, 29-09. 
  • 8, Daniels, Izze, SHORECREST, 29-08. 
  • 9, Coleman, Marsailles, KING'S, 29-04. 
  • 10, Jenkins, Ben, SHOREWOOD, 27-03.75. 
  • 11, Jahn, Charles, SHOREWOOD, 26-10. 
  • 12, Williams, Ryan, KING'S, 26-07.50. 
  • 13, Knight, Peyton, KING'S, 26-00. 
  • 14, Lopez, Tanner, SHOREWOOD, 24-11. 
  • 15, Beer, Maxwell, SHORECREST, 24-08.75. 
  • 16, Tipple, Beckett, SHOREWOOD, 24-08. 
  • 17, Brueck, Addison, SHOREWOOD, 23-07. 
  • 18, Rodriguez, Jacob, SHORECREST, 21-03. 
  • 19, Haase, Logan, KING'S, 19-05. 
Girls Shot Put
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Coleman, Adrianna, KING'S, 32-10. 
  • 2, Tipp, Jordyn, KING'S, 26-06. 
  • 3, Eliassen, Jelene, SHOREWOOD, 26-04. 
  • 4, Madhavan, Laurel, SHORECREST, 24-00. 
  • 5, Fellores, Alyjana, SHOREWOOD, 23-03. 
  • 6, Dodge, Michaela, SHORECREST, 21-09.75. 
  • 7, Todd, Reagan, KING'S, 20-10. 
  • 8, Taylor, Alyssa, KING'S, 16-00. 
Boys Javelin Throw
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Marquart, William, KING'S, 111-01. 
  • 2, Rolfs, Cutter, KING'S, 107-06. 
  • 3, Daniels, Izze, SHORECREST, 107-03. 
  • 4, Polzin, Dane, SHOREWOOD, 101-10. 
  • 5, Sketchley, Jackson, SHORECREST, 93-00. 
  • 6, Peijs, Alex, SHOREWOOD, 90-03. 
  • 7, Kanzaki, Gavin, KING'S, 88-03. 
  • 8, Bereket, Nayel, KING'S, 75-08. 
  • 9, Chu, Jonathan, KING'S, 65-00. 
  • 10, Poetzl, Henry, SHOREWOOD, 62-02. 
  • 11, Jackels, Matthias, SHOREWOOD, 46-08. 
  • 12, Lai-Fook, Stephen, SHORECREST, 40-09.
  • 13, Mina, Grayson, SHORECREST, 37-00. 
Girls Javelin Throw
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Lindblad, Emily, KING'S, 95-06. 
  • 2, Schurman, Brooke, SHORECREST, 74-08. 
  • 3, Bingston, Kaylee, KING'S, 67-04. 
  • 4, Tipp, Jordyn, KING'S, 65-07. 
  • 5, Sherry, Keegan, SHOREWOOD, 63-02. 
  • 6, Jensen, Ava, SHORECREST, 63-01. 
  • 7, Mortimer, Darma, KING'S, 61-03. 
  • 8, Aw, Teagan, SHOREWOOD, 60-00. 
  • 9, Bockheim, Anika, KING'S, 59-10. 
  • 10, Hoffman, Lulu, SHOREWOOD, 54-05. 
  • 11, Tveit, Abby, SHOREWOOD, 52-04. 
  • 12, Kenaston, Taylor, SHORECREST, 52-03. 
  • 13, Cooper, Dom, SHOREWOOD, 47-04. 
  • 14, Sanchez, Sophia, SHORECREST, 46-09. 
  • 15, Murphy, Helen, SHOREWOOD, 43-02. 
  • 16, Todd, Reagan, KING'S, 42-02. 
  • 17, Langesater, Ingrid, KING'S, 37-08. 
  • 18, Forsythe, Gretchen, SHOREWOOD, 37-00. 
  • 19, Taylor, Alyssa, KING'S, 34-06. 
  • 20, Wheat, Madi, SHOREWOOD, 23-00. 

Boys Discus Throw
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Shaw, Kaden, KING'S, 88-10. 
  • 2, Ott, Brian, KING'S, 87-00. 
  • 3, Coleman, Marsailles, KING'S, 86-02. 
  • 4, Hostetler, Isaiah, KING'S, 85-07. 
  • 5, Athari Nikoonejad, Hamid, SHORECREST, 83-01. 
  • 6, Langesater, Kjell, KING'S, 79-02. 
  • 7, Peijs, Alex, SHOREWOOD, 75-07. 
  • 8, Joyce, Keenan, SHORECREST, 69-02. 
  • 9, Jenkins, Ben, SHOREWOOD, 65-11. 
  • 10, Lopez, Tyler, SHOREWOOD, 65-09. 
  • 11, Tipple, Beckett, SHOREWOOD, 61-06. 
  • 12, Knight, Peyton, KING'S, 52-11. 
  • 13, Rodriguez, Jacob, SHORECREST, 52-05. 
  • 14, Hammer, Kian, SHOREWOOD, 44-06. 
Girls Discus Throw
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Coleman, Adrianna, KING'S, 87-08. 
  • 2, Rogers, Marina, SHORECREST, 78-01. 
  • 3, Mortimer, Darma, KING'S, 69-01. 
  • 4, Madhavan, Laurel, SHORECREST, 66-04. 
  • 5, Eliassen, Jelene, SHOREWOOD, 64-09. 
  • 6, Jensen, Ava, SHORECREST, 59-09. 
  • 7, Guerrero, Ausia, SHOREWOOD, 59-07. 
  • 8, Schurman, Brooke, SHORECREST, 58-09. 
  • 9, Cooper, Dom, SHOREWOOD, 58-00. 
  • 10, Dodge, Michaela, SHORECREST, 55-05. 
  • 11, Kenaston, Taylor, SHORECREST, 54-01. 
  • 12, McElligott-Hasan, Leila, SHOREWOOD, 50-11. 
  • 13, Calandrillo, Sophia, SHOREWOOD, 48-03. 
  • 14, Sanchez, Sophia, SHORECREST, 47-09. 
  • 15, Han, Sofia, SHORECREST, 47-07. 
  • 16, Langesater, Ingrid, KING'S, 45-01. 
  • 17, Wheat, Madi, SHOREWOOD, 38-02. 
  • 18, Bingston, Kaylee, KING'S, 37-07. 
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
  Section 1: 
  • 1, KING'S 'A' 1:38.83. 
  • 2, SHOREWOOD 'A' 1:40.70. 
  • 3, KING'S 'B' 1:41.32. 
  • 4, SHOREWOOD 'B' 1:44.32. 
  • --, SHOREWOOD 'C' DQ. 
  • --, SHORECREST 'A' DQ. 
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
  Section 1: 
  • 1, SHORECREST 'A' 1:54.55. 
  • 2, SHOREWOOD 'A' 2:01.33. 
  • 3, KING'S 'A' 2:01.47. 
  • 4, SHORECREST 'B' 2:06.19. 
  • 5, KING'S 'B' 2:09.44. 
  • 6, SHOREWOOD 'B' 2:16.41. 
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
  Section 1: 
  • 1, SHOREWOOD 'A' 9:05.03. 
  • 2, KING'S 'A' 9:34.23. 
  • 3, KING'S 'B' 9:56.98. 
  • 4, SHORECREST 'A' 9:57.81. 
  • 5, SHOREWOOD 'C' 9:58.02. 
  • 6, SHORECREST 'C' 13:03.77. 
  • 7, SHORECREST 'B' 13:04.19. 
  • --, SHOREWOOD 'B' DQ. 
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
  Section 1: 
  • 1, SHOREWOOD 'A' 11:09.60. 
  • 2, KING'S 'A' 11:44.70. 
  • 3, SHORECREST 'A' 12:02.70. 
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Toyo, Amado, SHORECREST, 15.35. 
  • 2, Culberson, Will, KING'S, 16.39. 
  • 3, Maas, Cody, KING'S, 20.01. 
  • 4, Gebrehanna, Yonie, SHOREWOOD, 20.90. 
  • 5, Nathenson, Elijah, SHORECREST, 21.05. 
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Knyphausen, Anna, SHORECREST, 18.34. 
  • 2, Zier, Caitlyn, SHORECREST, 19.79. 
  • 3, Hoke, Camille, KING'S, 21.53. 
  • 4, West, Kylie, KING'S, 21.68. 
  • 5, Wilde, Olivia, SHOREWOOD, 22.09. 
  • 6, Nielsen, Hannah, SHORECREST, 23.45. 
  Section 2: 
  • 1, Orthel, Emma, SHORECREST, 19.58. 
  • 2, Ernst, Whitney, SHOREWOOD, 19.80. 
  • 3, Schemmel, Daria, SHORECREST, 20.63. 
  • 4, Gerspacher, Kate, KING'S, 20.65. 
  • 5, Matthew, Bailey, SHORECREST, 21.09. 
Boys 100 Meter Dash
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Christensen, Carson, SHORECREST, 11.88. 
  • 2, Yi, Enoch, SHOREWOOD, 12.40. 
  • 3, Kincaid, Michael, KING'S, 12.41. 
  • 4, Castillo, Caidan, KING'S, 12.64. 
  • 5, Duong, Tien, SHOREWOOD, 12.79. 
  • 6, Ramos, Joshua, SHOREWOOD, 13.10. 
  • 7, Carlos, Kevin, SHOREWOOD, 13.57. 
  Section 2: 
  • 1, Blacker, Wesley, KING'S, 12.40. 
  • 2, Taura, Masa, SHOREWOOD, 13.49. 
  • 3, Phang, Nicholas, SHOREWOOD, 13.92. 
  • 4, Adjibly, Cade, SHOREWOOD, 13.95. 
  • 5, Cimino, Mickey, SHOREWOOD, 14.71. 
  • 6, Klein, Sky, SHOREWOOD, 14.75. 
  • 7, Tosakul, Mel, SHOREWOOD, 15.20. 8, Tekle, Sened, SHOREWOOD, 16.98. 
  Section 3: 
  • 1, Williams, Mathew, KING'S, 13.20. 
  • 2, Booth, Josh, KING'S, 13.62. 
  • 3, Harris, Ethan, KING'S, 14.12. 
  • 4, Chamberlin, Garrett, SHORECREST, 14.79. 
  • 5, Beer, Maxwell, SHORECREST, 15.31. 
  • 6, Abreham, Matthew, SHOREWOOD, 16.31. 
  Section 4: 
  • 1, Going, Lincoln, KING'S, 11.69. 
  • 2, Chu, Jonathan, KING'S, 13.43.
  • 3, Maturi, Ian, SHORECREST, 13.47. 
  • 4, Kirkpatrick, Kason, KING'S, 13.57. 
  • 5, Hostetler, Graham, KING'S, 13.99. 
  • 6, Alvarez, Mark, SHORECREST, 14.17. 
  • 7, Irungu, Fedem, SHORECREST, 15.32. 
  • 8, Kanzaki, Gavin, KING'S, 16.18. 
  Section 5: 
  • 1, Boyce, Maddox, KING'S, 12.65. 
  • 2, Clark, Noah, KING'S, 12.77. 
  • 3, Gunkel, Albert, SHORECREST, 13.62. 
  • 4, Hudders, Nathan, KING'S, 13.73. 
  • 5, Szabo, Samuel, SHOREWOOD, 14.27. 
Girls 100 Meter Dash
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Wollman, Gilana, SHOREWOOD, 12.97. 
  • 2, Parnell, Regan, KING'S, 13.56. 
  • 3, Helstad, Emma, SHOREWOOD, 14.02. 
  • 4, Dalziel, Darci, SHORECREST, 14.09. 
  • 5, Getnet, Hermon, SHOREWOOD, 14.56. 
  • 6, Enriquez, Ava, SHOREWOOD, 14.72. 
  • 7, Lewis, Therese, KING'S, 14.83. 
  • 8, Coleman, Jazmin, SHOREWOOD, 14.93. 
  Section 2: 
  • 1, Christensen, Taylor, SHORECREST, 14.71. 
  • 2, Wirch, Jocelyn, SHORECREST, 14.72. 
  • 3, Mauney, Maggie, SHOREWOOD, 15.15. 
  • 4, Jones, Mia, SHOREWOOD, 16.14. 
  • 5, Torres, Daniela, SHOREWOOD, 16.67. 
  • 6, Fellores, Alyjana, SHOREWOOD, 16.70. 
  • 7, Harkess, Esme, SHOREWOOD, 16.86. 
  • 8, Cimuchowski, Ella, SHOREWOOD, 18.97. 
  Section 3: 
  • 1, Mortensen, Anna, SHORECREST, 15.02. 
  • 2, Bui, Thea, KING'S, 15.38. 
  • 3, Hernandez, Madison, SHOREWOOD, 16.16. 
  • 4, Murray, Taryn, SHORECREST, 16.51. 
  • 5, Haile, Delina, SHORECREST, 18.90. 
  • 6, Abraham, Makda, SHORECREST, 19.80. 
  • 7, Mack, Cece, SHOREWOOD, 19.98. 
  • 8, Keck, Karina, SHOREWOOD, 38.35. 
  Section 4: 
  • 1, Bear, Ellie, KING'S, 15.54. 
  • 2, Nielsen, Hannah, SHORECREST, 15.80. 
  • 3, Ogbatsion, Liya, SHORECREST, 16.07. 
  • 4, Abnet, Saron, KING'S, 16.48. 
  • 5, Clark, J'Sayah, SHORECREST, 16.71. 
  • 6, Shaw, Isabelle, SHORECREST, 17.15. 
  • 7, Abraham, Solyana, SHORECREST, 17.68. 
  • 8, Han, Sofia, SHORECREST, 17.95. 
  Section 5: 
  • 1, Silimon, Acacia, SHORECREST, 14.95. 
  • 2, Lindblad, Emily, KING'S, 15.39. 
  • 3, Slimp, Mischa, SHORECREST, 15.50. 
  • 4, Teshome, Saron, KING'S, 16.47.
  • 5, Ehrhart, Sarah, SHORECREST, 16.57. 
  • 6, Haile, Zebib, SHORECREST, 17.96. 
Boys 1600 Meter Run
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Schmidt, Luke, SHORECREST, 4:29.75. 
  • 2, Nasu, Hiroto, KING'S, 4:50.72. 
  • 3, Fernandez, George, SHORECREST, 4:54.06. 
  • 4, McArthur, Ian, SHOREWOOD, 5:09.68. 
  • 5, Larson, Julian, SHOREWOOD, 5:13.18. 
  • 6, Simpson, Staser, KING'S, 5:14.09. 
  • 7, Davis, Matthias, SHOREWOOD, 5:16.79. 
  • 8, Wick, Benjamin, SHORECREST, 5:16.96. 
  • 9, Chandler, Dutch, SHORECREST, 5:19.46. 
  • 10, Dong, Jinhan, KING'S, 5:21.47. 
  • 11, White, Micah, KING'S, 5:22.25. 
  • 12, Yee, Alex, SHOREWOOD, 5:22.51. 
  • 13, Plotnik, Noah, SHOREWOOD, 5:29.31. 
  • 14, McCary-Smith, Kyan, SHOREWOOD, 5:29.95. 
  • 15, Smith, Lucas, SHORECREST, 5:30.83. 
  • 16, Maloy, Leo, SHOREWOOD, 5:31.47. 
  • 17, Nelson, Drew, SHOREWOOD, 5:33.78. 
  • 18, Lank, JJ, KING'S, 5:35.07. 
  • 19, Holt, Eli, KING'S, 5:44.41. 
  • 20, Kyler, Sean, KING'S, 5:47.15. 
  • 21, Mao, Anthony, SHOREWOOD, 5:50.60. 
  • 22, Lynass, Ole, SHORECREST, 5:52.99. 
  • 23, Goenen, Benjamin, SHORECREST, 6:00.74. 
  • 24, Heighway, Jayden, SHORECREST, 6:04.13. 
  • 25, Vermillion, Micah, SHORECREST, 6:07.34. 
  • 26, Stotler, Lewis, SHORECREST, 6:07.94. 
  • 27, Vining, Indigo, SHORECREST, 6:10.77. 
  • 28, Lu, Ellison, SHOREWOOD, 6:32.66. 
  • 29, Dang, Ryan, SHOREWOOD, 6:37.69. 
  • 30, Brown, Tucker, SHOREWOOD, 6:54.63. 
  • 31, Cheshire, Edward, SHORECREST, 7:46.42. 
  • --, Almquist, Samuel, SHORECREST, DQ. 
Girls 1600 Meter Run
  Section 1: 
  • 1, Inglin, Sophia, KING'S, 5:47.99. 
  • 2, Metcalf-Lindenburger, Cambria, SHORECREST, 5:54.33. 
  • 3, Degenhardt, Leah, SHOREWOOD, 6:04.76. 
  • 4, Johnson, Kyla, SHOREWOOD, 6:05.16. 
  • 5, Dao, Hannah, SHOREWOOD, 6:13.06. 
  • 6, Rhodes, Rebecca, SHORECREST, 6:21.34. 
  • 7, Camara, Fatima, SHORECREST, 6:22.25. 
  • 8, Zimmer, Jazzi, SHOREWOOD, 6:37.54. 
  • 9, Lu, Si Tong, SHOREWOOD, 6:46.36. 
  • 10, Grams, Siana, SHORECREST, 6:49.75. 
  • 11, Jensen, Charlotte, KING'S, 6:56.97. 
  • 12, Conroy, Alyce, SHORECREST, 7:03.51. 
  • 13, Johnson, Sarah, SHORECREST, 7:12.01.
  • 14, Chew, Caitie, KING'S, 7:13.84. 
  • 15, Nguyen, Vy, SHOREWOOD, 7:14.03. 
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
  Section 1: 
  • 1, SHORECREST 'A' 3:49.47. 
  • 2, KING'S 'A' 3:49.91. 
  • 3, KING'S 'B' 4:00.31. 
  • 4, SHORECREST 'B' 4:05.59. 
  • 5, SHOREWOOD 'B' 4:07.01. 
  • 6, SHOREWOOD 'C' 4:36.97. 
  • 7, SHORECREST 'C' 5:11.36.
  •  --, SHOREWOOD 'A' DQ. 
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
  Section 1: 
  • 1, SHOREWOOD 'A' 4:34.25. 
  • 2, SHORECREST 'A' 4:39.93. 
  • 3, KING'S 'A' 4:41.38. 
  • 4, SHORECREST 'B' 5:38.55. 


