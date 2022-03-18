Track and Field: 2022 Shoreline Jamboree March 17, 2022 results
Friday, March 18, 2022
2022 SHORELINE JAMBOREE - 3/17/2022
SHORELINE STADIUM
High school athletes from Shorewood, Shorecrest, and King's competed in a track and field jamboree on March 17, 2022, at the Shoreline Stadium.
Boys High Jump
Section 1:
- 1, Holmquist, Aiden, KING'S, 5-00.
- 2, Welch, Kai, SHOREWOOD, 5-00.
- 3, Marshall, Jack, SHORECREST, 4-10.
- 3, Nathenson, Elijah, SHORECREST, 4-10.
- --, Osborn-Nienhuis, Caedmon, SHOREWOOD, NH.
- --, Almquist, Samuel, SHORECREST, NH.
- --, Linville, Thomas, SHORECREST, NH.
Girls High Jump
Section 1:
- 1, Hoffmann, Christine, SHORECREST, 4-07.
- 2, Helstad, Emma, SHOREWOOD, 4-04.
- 3, Rogers, Marina, SHORECREST, 4-02.
- 3, Graff, Ameli, SHORECREST, 4-02.
- 5, MacDonald, Maceana, SHOREWOOD, 4-00.
- --, Murray, Taryn, SHORECREST, NH.
- --, Hoffman, Lulu, SHOREWOOD, NH.
- --, Bockheim, Anika, KING'S, NH.
- --, Wallworth, Joelle, KING'S, NH.
- --, Camara, Naffi, SHORECREST, NH.
- --, Abraham, Solyana, SHORECREST, NH.
Boys Long Jump
Section 1:
- 1, Christensen, Carson, SHORECREST, 19-00.50.
- 2, Duong, Ryan, SHOREWOOD, 17-05.50.
- 3, Welch, Kai, SHOREWOOD, 17-03.
- 4, Spates, Isaac, SHORECREST, 16-04.50.
- 5, Carlos, Kevin, SHOREWOOD, 15-08.50.
- 6, Osborn-Nienhuis, Caedmon, SHOREWOOD, 15-05.
- 6, Hudders, Nathan, KING'S, 15-05.
- 8, Adjibly, Cade, SHOREWOOD, 15-04.50.
- 9, Jahn, Charles, SHOREWOOD, 15-01.50.
- 9, King, Shammy, SHORECREST, 15-01.50.
- 11, Lonac, Jack, KING'S, 15-00.
- 12, Vasquez, Andrew, KING'S, 14-11.
- 13, Booth, Josh, KING'S, 14-09.
- 14, Taura, Masa, SHOREWOOD, 13-10.
- 15, Chamberlin, Garrett, SHORECREST, 13-09.
- 16, Keen, Solomon, SHOREWOOD, 13-05.50.
- 17, Cunningham, Will, SHOREWOOD, 13-03.50.
- 18, Solomon, Isaac, SHORECREST, 12-08.50.
- 19, Holmquist, Aiden, KING'S, 11-09.75.
- 20, Cheshire, Edward, SHORECREST, 4-00.
- --, Yi, Enoch, SHOREWOOD, ND.
Girls Long Jump
Section 1:
- 1, Wollman, Gilana, SHOREWOOD, 16-08.50.
- 2, Claar, Linnea, SHORECREST, 13-07.
- 3, Christensen, Taylor, SHORECREST, 13-05.
- 4, Wirch, Jocelyn, SHORECREST, 13-01.
- 5, West, Kylie, KING'S, 12-05.
- 6, Slimp, Mischa, SHORECREST, 12-01.
- 7, George, Lacy, SHORECREST, 11-10.
- 8, Clark, J'Sayah, SHORECREST, 11-07.50.
- 9, Shaw, Isabelle, SHORECREST, 10-06.
- 10, Haile, Zebib, SHORECREST, 10-05.
- 11, Ehrhart, Sarah, SHORECREST, 9-09.
- 12, Tesfihuen, Nuhamin, SHORECREST, 9-06.
- 13, Harkess, Esme, SHOREWOOD, 8-06.
- 14, Wallworth, Joelle, KING'S, 6-08.
Boys Pole Vault
Section 1:
- 1, Gunkel, Albert, SHORECREST, 7-06.
- 2, Lonac, Micah, KING'S, 7-06.
- 3, King, Shammy, SHORECREST, 7-06.
- 4, Fleming, Nathan, SHOREWOOD, 7-00.
- 4, Anghel, Razvan, SHOREWOOD, 7-00.
- 4, Poetzl, Henry, SHOREWOOD, 7-00.
- 7, Jackels, Matthias, SHOREWOOD, 6-06.
- 8, Rhodes, Thomas, SHORECREST, 6-06.
Girls Pole Vault
Section 1:
- 1, McGeoy, Molly, SHOREWOOD, 7-06.
- 2, Dalziel, Darci, SHORECREST, 6-06.
- 3, Zimmer, Jazzi, SHOREWOOD, 6-00.
- 4, Tveit, Abby, SHOREWOOD, 6-00.
- 5, Enriquez, Ava, SHOREWOOD, 5-06.
- 6, Mortensen, Anna, SHORECREST, 5-06.
- 7, Lovelace, Maxine, SHOREWOOD, 5-06.
- 8, McElligott-Hasan, Leila, SHOREWOOD, 4-00.
- --, Lu, Si Tong, SHOREWOOD, NH.
- --, Pedersen, Emily, SHOREWOOD, NH.
- --, Nguyen, Vy, SHOREWOOD, NH.
Boys Shot Put
Section 1:
- 1, Marquart, William, KING'S, 43-07.50.
- 2, Ott, Brian, KING'S, 41-04.50.
- 3, Bereket, Nayel, KING'S, 34-10.
- 4, Langesater, Kjell, KING'S, 31-08.
- 5, Joyce, Keenan, SHORECREST, 31-05.
- 6, Hostetler, Isaiah, KING'S, 31-03.50.
- 7, Athari Nikoonejad, Hamid, SHORECREST, 29-09.
- 8, Daniels, Izze, SHORECREST, 29-08.
- 9, Coleman, Marsailles, KING'S, 29-04.
- 10, Jenkins, Ben, SHOREWOOD, 27-03.75.
- 11, Jahn, Charles, SHOREWOOD, 26-10.
- 12, Williams, Ryan, KING'S, 26-07.50.
- 13, Knight, Peyton, KING'S, 26-00.
- 14, Lopez, Tanner, SHOREWOOD, 24-11.
- 15, Beer, Maxwell, SHORECREST, 24-08.75.
- 16, Tipple, Beckett, SHOREWOOD, 24-08.
- 17, Brueck, Addison, SHOREWOOD, 23-07.
- 18, Rodriguez, Jacob, SHORECREST, 21-03.
- 19, Haase, Logan, KING'S, 19-05.
Girls Shot Put
Section 1:
- 1, Coleman, Adrianna, KING'S, 32-10.
- 2, Tipp, Jordyn, KING'S, 26-06.
- 3, Eliassen, Jelene, SHOREWOOD, 26-04.
- 4, Madhavan, Laurel, SHORECREST, 24-00.
- 5, Fellores, Alyjana, SHOREWOOD, 23-03.
- 6, Dodge, Michaela, SHORECREST, 21-09.75.
- 7, Todd, Reagan, KING'S, 20-10.
- 8, Taylor, Alyssa, KING'S, 16-00.
Boys Javelin Throw
Section 1:
- 1, Marquart, William, KING'S, 111-01.
- 2, Rolfs, Cutter, KING'S, 107-06.
- 3, Daniels, Izze, SHORECREST, 107-03.
- 4, Polzin, Dane, SHOREWOOD, 101-10.
- 5, Sketchley, Jackson, SHORECREST, 93-00.
- 6, Peijs, Alex, SHOREWOOD, 90-03.
- 7, Kanzaki, Gavin, KING'S, 88-03.
- 8, Bereket, Nayel, KING'S, 75-08.
- 9, Chu, Jonathan, KING'S, 65-00.
- 10, Poetzl, Henry, SHOREWOOD, 62-02.
- 11, Jackels, Matthias, SHOREWOOD, 46-08.
- 12, Lai-Fook, Stephen, SHORECREST, 40-09.
- 13, Mina, Grayson, SHORECREST, 37-00.
Girls Javelin Throw
Section 1:
- 1, Lindblad, Emily, KING'S, 95-06.
- 2, Schurman, Brooke, SHORECREST, 74-08.
- 3, Bingston, Kaylee, KING'S, 67-04.
- 4, Tipp, Jordyn, KING'S, 65-07.
- 5, Sherry, Keegan, SHOREWOOD, 63-02.
- 6, Jensen, Ava, SHORECREST, 63-01.
- 7, Mortimer, Darma, KING'S, 61-03.
- 8, Aw, Teagan, SHOREWOOD, 60-00.
- 9, Bockheim, Anika, KING'S, 59-10.
- 10, Hoffman, Lulu, SHOREWOOD, 54-05.
- 11, Tveit, Abby, SHOREWOOD, 52-04.
- 12, Kenaston, Taylor, SHORECREST, 52-03.
- 13, Cooper, Dom, SHOREWOOD, 47-04.
- 14, Sanchez, Sophia, SHORECREST, 46-09.
- 15, Murphy, Helen, SHOREWOOD, 43-02.
- 16, Todd, Reagan, KING'S, 42-02.
- 17, Langesater, Ingrid, KING'S, 37-08.
- 18, Forsythe, Gretchen, SHOREWOOD, 37-00.
- 19, Taylor, Alyssa, KING'S, 34-06.
- 20, Wheat, Madi, SHOREWOOD, 23-00.
Boys Discus Throw
Section 1:
- 1, Shaw, Kaden, KING'S, 88-10.
- 2, Ott, Brian, KING'S, 87-00.
- 3, Coleman, Marsailles, KING'S, 86-02.
- 4, Hostetler, Isaiah, KING'S, 85-07.
- 5, Athari Nikoonejad, Hamid, SHORECREST, 83-01.
- 6, Langesater, Kjell, KING'S, 79-02.
- 7, Peijs, Alex, SHOREWOOD, 75-07.
- 8, Joyce, Keenan, SHORECREST, 69-02.
- 9, Jenkins, Ben, SHOREWOOD, 65-11.
- 10, Lopez, Tyler, SHOREWOOD, 65-09.
- 11, Tipple, Beckett, SHOREWOOD, 61-06.
- 12, Knight, Peyton, KING'S, 52-11.
- 13, Rodriguez, Jacob, SHORECREST, 52-05.
- 14, Hammer, Kian, SHOREWOOD, 44-06.
Girls Discus Throw
Section 1:
- 1, Coleman, Adrianna, KING'S, 87-08.
- 2, Rogers, Marina, SHORECREST, 78-01.
- 3, Mortimer, Darma, KING'S, 69-01.
- 4, Madhavan, Laurel, SHORECREST, 66-04.
- 5, Eliassen, Jelene, SHOREWOOD, 64-09.
- 6, Jensen, Ava, SHORECREST, 59-09.
- 7, Guerrero, Ausia, SHOREWOOD, 59-07.
- 8, Schurman, Brooke, SHORECREST, 58-09.
- 9, Cooper, Dom, SHOREWOOD, 58-00.
- 10, Dodge, Michaela, SHORECREST, 55-05.
- 11, Kenaston, Taylor, SHORECREST, 54-01.
- 12, McElligott-Hasan, Leila, SHOREWOOD, 50-11.
- 13, Calandrillo, Sophia, SHOREWOOD, 48-03.
- 14, Sanchez, Sophia, SHORECREST, 47-09.
- 15, Han, Sofia, SHORECREST, 47-07.
- 16, Langesater, Ingrid, KING'S, 45-01.
- 17, Wheat, Madi, SHOREWOOD, 38-02.
- 18, Bingston, Kaylee, KING'S, 37-07.
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Section 1:
- 1, KING'S 'A' 1:38.83.
- 2, SHOREWOOD 'A' 1:40.70.
- 3, KING'S 'B' 1:41.32.
- 4, SHOREWOOD 'B' 1:44.32.
- --, SHOREWOOD 'C' DQ.
- --, SHORECREST 'A' DQ.
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Section 1:
- 1, SHORECREST 'A' 1:54.55.
- 2, SHOREWOOD 'A' 2:01.33.
- 3, KING'S 'A' 2:01.47.
- 4, SHORECREST 'B' 2:06.19.
- 5, KING'S 'B' 2:09.44.
- 6, SHOREWOOD 'B' 2:16.41.
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Section 1:
- 1, SHOREWOOD 'A' 9:05.03.
- 2, KING'S 'A' 9:34.23.
- 3, KING'S 'B' 9:56.98.
- 4, SHORECREST 'A' 9:57.81.
- 5, SHOREWOOD 'C' 9:58.02.
- 6, SHORECREST 'C' 13:03.77.
- 7, SHORECREST 'B' 13:04.19.
- --, SHOREWOOD 'B' DQ.
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Section 1:
- 1, SHOREWOOD 'A' 11:09.60.
- 2, KING'S 'A' 11:44.70.
- 3, SHORECREST 'A' 12:02.70.
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Section 1:
- 1, Toyo, Amado, SHORECREST, 15.35.
- 2, Culberson, Will, KING'S, 16.39.
- 3, Maas, Cody, KING'S, 20.01.
- 4, Gebrehanna, Yonie, SHOREWOOD, 20.90.
- 5, Nathenson, Elijah, SHORECREST, 21.05.
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Section 1:
- 1, Knyphausen, Anna, SHORECREST, 18.34.
- 2, Zier, Caitlyn, SHORECREST, 19.79.
- 3, Hoke, Camille, KING'S, 21.53.
- 4, West, Kylie, KING'S, 21.68.
- 5, Wilde, Olivia, SHOREWOOD, 22.09.
- 6, Nielsen, Hannah, SHORECREST, 23.45.
Section 2:
- 1, Orthel, Emma, SHORECREST, 19.58.
- 2, Ernst, Whitney, SHOREWOOD, 19.80.
- 3, Schemmel, Daria, SHORECREST, 20.63.
- 4, Gerspacher, Kate, KING'S, 20.65.
- 5, Matthew, Bailey, SHORECREST, 21.09.
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Section 1:
- 1, Christensen, Carson, SHORECREST, 11.88.
- 2, Yi, Enoch, SHOREWOOD, 12.40.
- 3, Kincaid, Michael, KING'S, 12.41.
- 4, Castillo, Caidan, KING'S, 12.64.
- 5, Duong, Tien, SHOREWOOD, 12.79.
- 6, Ramos, Joshua, SHOREWOOD, 13.10.
- 7, Carlos, Kevin, SHOREWOOD, 13.57.
Section 2:
- 1, Blacker, Wesley, KING'S, 12.40.
- 2, Taura, Masa, SHOREWOOD, 13.49.
- 3, Phang, Nicholas, SHOREWOOD, 13.92.
- 4, Adjibly, Cade, SHOREWOOD, 13.95.
- 5, Cimino, Mickey, SHOREWOOD, 14.71.
- 6, Klein, Sky, SHOREWOOD, 14.75.
- 7, Tosakul, Mel, SHOREWOOD, 15.20. 8, Tekle, Sened, SHOREWOOD, 16.98.
Section 3:
- 1, Williams, Mathew, KING'S, 13.20.
- 2, Booth, Josh, KING'S, 13.62.
- 3, Harris, Ethan, KING'S, 14.12.
- 4, Chamberlin, Garrett, SHORECREST, 14.79.
- 5, Beer, Maxwell, SHORECREST, 15.31.
- 6, Abreham, Matthew, SHOREWOOD, 16.31.
Section 4:
- 1, Going, Lincoln, KING'S, 11.69.
- 2, Chu, Jonathan, KING'S, 13.43.
- 3, Maturi, Ian, SHORECREST, 13.47.
- 4, Kirkpatrick, Kason, KING'S, 13.57.
- 5, Hostetler, Graham, KING'S, 13.99.
- 6, Alvarez, Mark, SHORECREST, 14.17.
- 7, Irungu, Fedem, SHORECREST, 15.32.
- 8, Kanzaki, Gavin, KING'S, 16.18.
Section 5:
- 1, Boyce, Maddox, KING'S, 12.65.
- 2, Clark, Noah, KING'S, 12.77.
- 3, Gunkel, Albert, SHORECREST, 13.62.
- 4, Hudders, Nathan, KING'S, 13.73.
- 5, Szabo, Samuel, SHOREWOOD, 14.27.
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Section 1:
- 1, Wollman, Gilana, SHOREWOOD, 12.97.
- 2, Parnell, Regan, KING'S, 13.56.
- 3, Helstad, Emma, SHOREWOOD, 14.02.
- 4, Dalziel, Darci, SHORECREST, 14.09.
- 5, Getnet, Hermon, SHOREWOOD, 14.56.
- 6, Enriquez, Ava, SHOREWOOD, 14.72.
- 7, Lewis, Therese, KING'S, 14.83.
- 8, Coleman, Jazmin, SHOREWOOD, 14.93.
Section 2:
- 1, Christensen, Taylor, SHORECREST, 14.71.
- 2, Wirch, Jocelyn, SHORECREST, 14.72.
- 3, Mauney, Maggie, SHOREWOOD, 15.15.
- 4, Jones, Mia, SHOREWOOD, 16.14.
- 5, Torres, Daniela, SHOREWOOD, 16.67.
- 6, Fellores, Alyjana, SHOREWOOD, 16.70.
- 7, Harkess, Esme, SHOREWOOD, 16.86.
- 8, Cimuchowski, Ella, SHOREWOOD, 18.97.
Section 3:
- 1, Mortensen, Anna, SHORECREST, 15.02.
- 2, Bui, Thea, KING'S, 15.38.
- 3, Hernandez, Madison, SHOREWOOD, 16.16.
- 4, Murray, Taryn, SHORECREST, 16.51.
- 5, Haile, Delina, SHORECREST, 18.90.
- 6, Abraham, Makda, SHORECREST, 19.80.
- 7, Mack, Cece, SHOREWOOD, 19.98.
- 8, Keck, Karina, SHOREWOOD, 38.35.
Section 4:
- 1, Bear, Ellie, KING'S, 15.54.
- 2, Nielsen, Hannah, SHORECREST, 15.80.
- 3, Ogbatsion, Liya, SHORECREST, 16.07.
- 4, Abnet, Saron, KING'S, 16.48.
- 5, Clark, J'Sayah, SHORECREST, 16.71.
- 6, Shaw, Isabelle, SHORECREST, 17.15.
- 7, Abraham, Solyana, SHORECREST, 17.68.
- 8, Han, Sofia, SHORECREST, 17.95.
Section 5:
- 1, Silimon, Acacia, SHORECREST, 14.95.
- 2, Lindblad, Emily, KING'S, 15.39.
- 3, Slimp, Mischa, SHORECREST, 15.50.
- 4, Teshome, Saron, KING'S, 16.47.
- 5, Ehrhart, Sarah, SHORECREST, 16.57.
- 6, Haile, Zebib, SHORECREST, 17.96.
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Section 1:
- 1, Schmidt, Luke, SHORECREST, 4:29.75.
- 2, Nasu, Hiroto, KING'S, 4:50.72.
- 3, Fernandez, George, SHORECREST, 4:54.06.
- 4, McArthur, Ian, SHOREWOOD, 5:09.68.
- 5, Larson, Julian, SHOREWOOD, 5:13.18.
- 6, Simpson, Staser, KING'S, 5:14.09.
- 7, Davis, Matthias, SHOREWOOD, 5:16.79.
- 8, Wick, Benjamin, SHORECREST, 5:16.96.
- 9, Chandler, Dutch, SHORECREST, 5:19.46.
- 10, Dong, Jinhan, KING'S, 5:21.47.
- 11, White, Micah, KING'S, 5:22.25.
- 12, Yee, Alex, SHOREWOOD, 5:22.51.
- 13, Plotnik, Noah, SHOREWOOD, 5:29.31.
- 14, McCary-Smith, Kyan, SHOREWOOD, 5:29.95.
- 15, Smith, Lucas, SHORECREST, 5:30.83.
- 16, Maloy, Leo, SHOREWOOD, 5:31.47.
- 17, Nelson, Drew, SHOREWOOD, 5:33.78.
- 18, Lank, JJ, KING'S, 5:35.07.
- 19, Holt, Eli, KING'S, 5:44.41.
- 20, Kyler, Sean, KING'S, 5:47.15.
- 21, Mao, Anthony, SHOREWOOD, 5:50.60.
- 22, Lynass, Ole, SHORECREST, 5:52.99.
- 23, Goenen, Benjamin, SHORECREST, 6:00.74.
- 24, Heighway, Jayden, SHORECREST, 6:04.13.
- 25, Vermillion, Micah, SHORECREST, 6:07.34.
- 26, Stotler, Lewis, SHORECREST, 6:07.94.
- 27, Vining, Indigo, SHORECREST, 6:10.77.
- 28, Lu, Ellison, SHOREWOOD, 6:32.66.
- 29, Dang, Ryan, SHOREWOOD, 6:37.69.
- 30, Brown, Tucker, SHOREWOOD, 6:54.63.
- 31, Cheshire, Edward, SHORECREST, 7:46.42.
- --, Almquist, Samuel, SHORECREST, DQ.
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Section 1:
- 1, Inglin, Sophia, KING'S, 5:47.99.
- 2, Metcalf-Lindenburger, Cambria, SHORECREST, 5:54.33.
- 3, Degenhardt, Leah, SHOREWOOD, 6:04.76.
- 4, Johnson, Kyla, SHOREWOOD, 6:05.16.
- 5, Dao, Hannah, SHOREWOOD, 6:13.06.
- 6, Rhodes, Rebecca, SHORECREST, 6:21.34.
- 7, Camara, Fatima, SHORECREST, 6:22.25.
- 8, Zimmer, Jazzi, SHOREWOOD, 6:37.54.
- 9, Lu, Si Tong, SHOREWOOD, 6:46.36.
- 10, Grams, Siana, SHORECREST, 6:49.75.
- 11, Jensen, Charlotte, KING'S, 6:56.97.
- 12, Conroy, Alyce, SHORECREST, 7:03.51.
- 13, Johnson, Sarah, SHORECREST, 7:12.01.
- 14, Chew, Caitie, KING'S, 7:13.84.
- 15, Nguyen, Vy, SHOREWOOD, 7:14.03.
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Section 1:
- 1, SHORECREST 'A' 3:49.47.
- 2, KING'S 'A' 3:49.91.
- 3, KING'S 'B' 4:00.31.
- 4, SHORECREST 'B' 4:05.59.
- 5, SHOREWOOD 'B' 4:07.01.
- 6, SHOREWOOD 'C' 4:36.97.
- 7, SHORECREST 'C' 5:11.36.
- --, SHOREWOOD 'A' DQ.
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Section 1:
- 1, SHOREWOOD 'A' 4:34.25.
- 2, SHORECREST 'A' 4:39.93.
- 3, KING'S 'A' 4:41.38.
- 4, SHORECREST 'B' 5:38.55.
