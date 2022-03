More love for The Local 104 - this time for their pizza dough process

Bright red pizza oven in The Local 104

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Just a week after The Seattle Times ran an article ( Just a week after The Seattle Times ran an article ( here ) on The Local 104, King 5 did a segment on owner / pizza-maker Tony Vujovich's method of making pizza dough.









And no one seems to get far enough down the menu to get to the best mac 'n cheese in the known universe.