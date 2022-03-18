More love for The Local 104 - this time for their pizza dough process

Friday, March 18, 2022

Bright red pizza oven in The Local 104
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Just a week after The Seattle Times ran an article (here) on The Local 104, King 5 did a segment on owner / pizza-maker Tony Vujovich's method of making pizza dough.


And no one seems to get far enough down the menu to get to the best mac 'n cheese in the known universe.

The Local 104 is at Ballinger Way and 35th NE, 18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



