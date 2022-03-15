Seattle Times article features two Lake Forest Park eateries

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The Local 104 photo by Steven H. Robinson

A recent article in The Seattle Times by Times food writer Jackie Varriano features The Local 104 on Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park, as well as Briley's BBQ and Grill on Bothell Way.


The menu is centered on neo-Neapolitan-style pizza, which differs from Neapolitan in a few ways. First, a neo-Neapolitan usually adds oil and sugar in the dough in addition to flour, water, yeast and salt. Vujovich uses Field 41 Bale Breaker beer as the water and sugar components. It’s also baked at a lower temperature, which creates a slightly different crust structure.

The Local 104, 18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



