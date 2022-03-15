Shorewood Select Basketball 6th Grade Team wins WESCO Middle School Championship Tournament

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

6th Grade WESCO Tournament Champions
The boys feeder basketball program for Shorewood High School just finished the 2021-22 WESCO Season.
  • 8th Grade: 3rd Place in WESCO-South, Final Four at WESCO Tournament
  • 7th Grade: 7th Place in WESCO-South
  • 6th Grade: 2nd Place in WESCO-South, WESCO Tournament Champions
  • 5th Grade: 6th Place in WESCO-South
All four teams qualified for the State Middle School Basketball Tournament in Spokane this weekend where they will face the best of the best in middle school basketball teams from across the state.

Have a basketball player interested in playing with us? We'll have tryouts for our 4th through 8th grade teams in August/September. Watch our website for details: www.thunderbirdselecthoops.org



