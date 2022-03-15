Painting Away the Trauma spotlights art created by veterans through art therapy - Wednesday at Shoreline Community College

Free, one-day event to feature paintings, sculptures and metalwork designs

Free and open to the public, the event is hosted by Shoreline Community College’s Veteran and Military Student Services (VMSS) and will be held at the college’s Pagoda Union Building (PUB, Building 9000) from 10am to 6:30pm.

“Recent combat veterans returning home from their time in active duty, including conflicts in the Middle East, have found art therapy helps them overcome their traumas,” said Morgan Davis, Shoreline CC Vet Corps Navigator. “Art therapy provides pathways for many veterans to express themselves through an artistic process.”

About "Painting Away the Trauma": The Shoreline CC Veterans Art Exhibit





"Painting Away the Trauma" is a visual history project that will result in a collection of art works (painting, sculptures, ironworks) detailing the experiences of veterans while preserving the value of art therapy. Veterans often return home with acute psychological or medical conditions and art therapy can be an effective form of treatment in concert with other therapies, or through individual or group psychology.

Shoreline Community College’s goal is to provide a space where veterans can share their artistic talents and experiences. The exhibit will spotlight their work while raising awareness of the benefits of art therapy and its ability to heal pain and trauma.