Painting Away the Trauma spotlights art created by veterans through art therapy - Wednesday at Shoreline Community College
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Free, one-day event to feature paintings, sculptures and metalwork designs
Shoreline, WA – Artwork created Puget Sound area veterans engaged in art therapy will be spotlighted at "Painting Away the Trauma" exhibition presented by WA AmeriCorps Vet Corps and Shoreline Community College this Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Free and open to the public, the event is hosted by Shoreline Community College’s Veteran and Military Student Services (VMSS) and will be held at the college’s Pagoda Union Building (PUB, Building 9000) from 10am to 6:30pm.
The event will feature the talents of veterans showcasing their paintings, sculptures and metalwork. Those attending the exhibition will have an opportunity to speak directly with veterans about the relationship between art therapy, mental health care and post-traumatic healing.
“Recent combat veterans returning home from their time in active duty, including conflicts in the Middle East, have found art therapy helps them overcome their traumas,” said Morgan Davis, Shoreline CC Vet Corps Navigator. “Art therapy provides pathways for many veterans to express themselves through an artistic process.”
In addition to the public Shoreline CC students from multiple study disciplines: psychology, fine arts, photography, visual and foundation arts and more, will be on hand to apply their unique critical perspectives to the exhibition merging art, history and lived experiences.
Shoreline Community College, www.shoreline.edu, is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98133.
About "Painting Away the Trauma": The Shoreline CC Veterans Art Exhibit
"Painting Away the Trauma" is a visual history project that will result in a collection of art works (painting, sculptures, ironworks) detailing the experiences of veterans while preserving the value of art therapy. Veterans often return home with acute psychological or medical conditions and art therapy can be an effective form of treatment in concert with other therapies, or through individual or group psychology.
Shoreline Community College’s goal is to provide a space where veterans can share their artistic talents and experiences. The exhibit will spotlight their work while raising awareness of the benefits of art therapy and its ability to heal pain and trauma.
