Records specialist to retire after 30 years with Lake Forest Park police department

Lee Freeman to retire from LFP police

Work anniversary celebrations acknowledge an employee’s value, knowledge, and accomplishments, and today the Lake Forest Park Police Department would like to recognize and celebrate a special person who made an incredible contribution to our organization.





Thank you, Lee Freeman, for thirty years of dedicated service to our Department and to our City!!!



Lee started on March 6, 1992, as a Dispatcher, when Lake Forest Park Police Department employed only five full-time patrol officers and a few reserve officers. The city was smaller, and the 911 calls were more sporadic.





Lee’s job was to answer 911 calls, dispatch the officers, and complete the proper paperwork. In 2001, Lee left dispatch and became a full-time police records specialist. Her job became more complex, and Lee excelled in processing police records, performing a variety of clerical and administrative tasks, assisting officers and police managers with administrative duties, and assisting the public.



Lee, who has been a pillar of our organization for many years, has recently announced that she will be retiring soon: “I think thirty years is enough!”, she said with a big smile!







