Shoreline planning commission meets online Thursday

Staff will provide a presentation and discussion about the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) draft prioritization metrics, draft performance measures, and the upcoming Outreach Series 3. This is the fourth of a series of briefings to the Planning Commission about the TMP update. No action is required tonight.





The City is currently updating its TMP to better serve the community’s current and future transportation needs. The TMP supports all forms of travel – by foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, stroller, wheelchair, transit, motorcycle, automobile, etc. The TMP update will guide local and regional transportation investments and define the City’s future transportation policies, programs, and projects for the next 20 years.





With the coming arrival of light rail transit, new and higher frequency bus service, new pedestrian/bicycle connections, land use changes, and anticipated population growth, the TMP update provides an opportunity to better align transportation goals, objectives, and policies with the City’s Comprehensive Plan.