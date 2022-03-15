Shoreline planning commission meets online Thursday

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Shoreline Planning Commission

Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Thursday, March 17, 2022 7:00pm - 9:59pm

Staff will provide a presentation and discussion about the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) draft prioritization metrics, draft performance measures, and the upcoming Outreach Series 3. This is the fourth of a series of briefings to the Planning Commission about the TMP update. No action is required tonight.

The City is currently updating its TMP to better serve the community’s current and future transportation needs. The TMP supports all forms of travel – by foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, stroller, wheelchair, transit, motorcycle, automobile, etc. The TMP update will guide local and regional transportation investments and define the City’s future transportation policies, programs, and projects for the next 20 years. 

With the coming arrival of light rail transit, new and higher frequency bus service, new pedestrian/bicycle connections, land use changes, and anticipated population growth, the TMP update provides an opportunity to better align transportation goals, objectives, and policies with the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Attend / comment
Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet

Questions? Contact Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk (206) 801-2514  choekzema@shorelinewa.gov



Tags:

