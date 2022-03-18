We Skate With Ukraine at Highland Ice Saturday March 19, 2022

Lolita Yermak and her skating partner “We Skate With Ukraine” event will be held at Highland on Saturday, March 19, 2022 during the 4:15 session. “We Skate With Ukraine” event will be held at Highland on Saturday, March 19, 2022 during the 4:15 session.

At this event, she will show you the basics skills of figure skating and will help you to improve your existing skills, and will answer any question about figure skating.







The event will start on Saturday 3/19 at 4:15pm and will be divided into 3 parts:

First group 4:15pm-4:45pm Kids & Parents (kids 3-6y/o) Second group 4:45pm-5:15pm Kids 6y/o+ or/and with skating experience Third group 5:15pm-5:45pm Adults any age



To participate in the event you will need to book ice time at Highland Ice Arena at Open ice skate at 4:15pm ( https://www.highlandice.com/ ).





Ukrainian skater Lolita Yermak and partner competing in Spain

You will be able to skate the entire time on ice for 1,5h.

You can rent ice skates or bring your own.





My lesson is FREE. I take no fees for my lessons. Instead, you will be able to contribute and support one of the official organizations at your discretion and according to your abilities.









Highland Ice Arena is located on Aurora at 18005 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

You will be able to find donation information at this event or at the ice rink.













Lolita Yermak, Ukrainian national figure skating champion, created this event to support Ukrainian children and families, Ukrainian volunteers, and the Ukrainian army.