We Skate With Ukraine at Highland Ice Saturday March 19, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
|Lolita Yermak and her skating partner
Lolita Yermak, Ukrainian national figure skating champion, created this event to support Ukrainian children and families, Ukrainian volunteers, and the Ukrainian army.
At this event, she will show you the basics skills of figure skating and will help you to improve your existing skills, and will answer any question about figure skating.
The event will start on Saturday 3/19 at 4:15pm and will be divided into 3 parts:
- First group 4:15pm-4:45pm Kids & Parents (kids 3-6y/o)
- Second group 4:45pm-5:15pm Kids 6y/o+ or/and with skating experience
- Third group 5:15pm-5:45pm Adults any age
To participate in the event you will need to book ice time at Highland Ice Arena at Open ice skate at 4:15pm (https://www.highlandice.com/).
|Ukrainian skater Lolita Yermak and partner competing in Spain
You will be able to skate the entire time on ice for 1,5h.
You can rent ice skates or bring your own.
My lesson is FREE. I take no fees for my lessons. Instead, you will be able to contribute and support one of the official organizations at your discretion and according to your abilities.
You will be able to find donation information at this event or at the ice rink.
Highland Ice Arena is located on Aurora at 18005 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
