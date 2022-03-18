Free Savvy Gardener class on Zoom April 7, 2022: Small-Space Food Gardening

North City Water District is sponsoring a FREE Savvy Gardener class via Zoom on Thursday, February 24, 2022





Learn how to grow an abundant and healthy garden in small spaces!





In this class, we’ll discuss considerations for gardening with limited space, techniques for maximizing your harvest, and tips for maintaining healthy plants throughout the season. This class will include an interactive lecture with a slideshow, and time for questions and answers. Marni Sorin shares tips to start them off right!



Thursday, April 7, 2022, 6:30–8:00 pm

Held ONLINE via Zoom





Marni Sorin Marni Sorin is a garden educator with Tilth Alliance. She manages the adult education program, teaches gardening classes, and cares for a volunteer-supported learning garden. Her background is in small-scale organic vegetable farming and outdoor education. Working with plants and people outside. Tilth Alliance works in community with Washington farmers, gardeners and eaters to build a sustainable, healthy and equitable food future.



To register, email Brennan Smith at



Visit our website at





is a garden educator with Tilth Alliance. She manages the adult education program, teaches gardening classes, and cares for a volunteer-supported learning garden. Her background is in small-scale organic vegetable farming and outdoor education. Working with plants and people outside. Tilth Alliance works in community with Washington farmers, gardeners and eaters to build a sustainable, healthy and equitable food future.email Brennan Smith at community@northcitywater.org Visit our website at FREE Savvy Gardener Class – Small Space Food Gardening for more information.





Our second class of the season is designed specifically for the Northwest Garden, and smaller spaces.