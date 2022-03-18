Free Savvy Gardener class on Zoom April 7, 2022: Small-Space Food Gardening
Friday, March 18, 2022
Small-Space Food Gardening
Our second class of the season is designed specifically for the Northwest Garden, and smaller spaces.
Learn how to grow an abundant and healthy garden in small spaces!
In this class, we’ll discuss considerations for gardening with limited space, techniques for maximizing your harvest, and tips for maintaining healthy plants throughout the season. This class will include an interactive lecture with a slideshow, and time for questions and answers. Marni Sorin shares tips to start them off right!
Thursday, April 7, 2022, 6:30–8:00 pm
Held ONLINE via Zoom
|Marni Sorin
To register, email Brennan Smith at community@northcitywater.org
Visit our website at FREE Savvy Gardener Class – Small Space Food Gardening for more information.
