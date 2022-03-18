Power outage to 3888 Shoreline homes Thursday afternoon - 627 without power until midnight

3,888 households lost power Thursday





The power went out to 3,888 Shoreline homes at 1:15pm Thursday afternoon, right down the central portion of Shoreline, after a private construction crew damaged an underground cable.





After an hour, power restored to 2,900 customers

927 were still without power

By 2:30pm power had been restored to over 2,900+ customers. At 7pm City Light crews continued repairs. At this point they had assessed all the damage and estimated it would be six hours to complete the repairs and get everyone back online.





They originally estimated restoration at 6:30am but revised the estimated restoration time at 12:35am Friday. At midnight 627 homes were without power.





At 12:25am Friday, all power had been restored in Shoreline.











