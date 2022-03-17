Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is bringing back RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore.

The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.

Register online www.shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org

Call 206-365-1536

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.





Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and jello shots.Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available. Masks are required as of today, subject to change.