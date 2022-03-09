Local students on Dean's List at Baylor University

Wednesday, March 9, 2022


WACO, Texas (March 7, 2022) – More than 5,000 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters.

The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Lake Forest Park, WA
  • Logan Stoecker, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Seattle, WA
  • Kate Selby, Louise Herrington School of Nursing, Fall Dean's List

Shoreline, WA
  • John Hollinrake III, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a Research 1 institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 20,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. 

Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.


