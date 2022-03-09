The Almost Antiques Guild at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

 

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2pm, in a digital presentation, staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum will share an in depth look at objects in their collection. Community member Dick Stucky will showcase his collection of tie pins.

Thanks to the King County Library System, for arranging the digital presentation.
 
Sign up by clicking the button below and if you have your own collection you would like to share in the future, be sure to let us know by phone or email!


Shoreline Historical Museum 206-542-7111 

