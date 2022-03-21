Lake Forest Park police calls March 12 - 18, 2022
Monday, March 21, 2022
Your officers responded to 217 calls for service or self initiated investigations. This includes the following:
- 18 Suspicious Circumstances
- 6 Traffic Collisions
- 2 DUI investigations
- 2 Vehicle Thefts
- 1 Missing Juvenile
- 3 Graffitti
- 4 Welfare Checks
* While we don't typically respond to comments on social media, you are encouraged to call the non emergency number should you have any questions. 206-364-8216
