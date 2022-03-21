Lake Forest Park police calls March 12 - 18, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022

Photo courtesy LFP Police
Lake Forest Park Police
Weekly Calls 3/12 - 3/18

Your officers responded to 217 calls for service or self initiated investigations. This includes the following:
  • 18 Suspicious Circumstances
  • 6 Traffic Collisions
  • 2 DUI investigations
  • 2 Vehicle Thefts
  • 1 Missing Juvenile
  • 3 Graffitti
  • 4 Welfare Checks

* While we don't typically respond to comments on social media, you are encouraged to call the non emergency number should you have any questions. 206-364-8216



