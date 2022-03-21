Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Board reschedules meeting start time
Monday, March 21, 2022
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has changed the start time for the April 7, 2022 meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 4:30 pm. To accommodate the Department’s promotional ceremony.
Notice posted by:
Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
March 18, 2022
