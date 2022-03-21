Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Board reschedules meeting start time

Monday, March 21, 2022

NOTICE OF MEETING RESCHEDULED

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has changed the start time for the April 7, 2022 meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 4:30 pm. To accommodate the Department’s promotional ceremony.

Notice posted by:

Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
March 18, 2022



Posted by DKH at 1:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  