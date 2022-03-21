Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Board reschedules meeting start time

NOTICE OF MEETING RESCHEDULED

Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

March 18, 2022









As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has changed the start time for the April 7, 2022 meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 4:30 pm. To accommodate the Department’s promotional ceremony.Notice posted by: