Obituary: Marc Weinberg 1939 - 2021

Monday, March 21, 2022
|Marc Weinberg 1939-2021
He graduated with a B.A. from Oglethorpe University in Georgia. An Air Force veteran, he served as a personnel officer. Professionally, he was a corporate consultant with the Mentor Group, helping companies to improve employee morale.
To say Marc Weinberg was a world traveler was an understatement.
He traveled to all six continents and more than 120 countries.
|Marc in Antarctica
Everywhere he went, he took photographs. Angel Falls in Africa from a small plane, penguin colonies in Antarctica from a small boat, villages along the Danube, volcanic craters in Hawaii and Reunion Island off Africa.
His photos were extraordinary. They appeared in The National Geographic Magazine, Lindblad Expeditions, Prince Albert II and Classic Escapes - and frequently in the Shoreline Area News. He was a Getty Images contributor. His Instagram page is under "Barleek".
Marc was a man of action. A life-long sailor. A ski instructor. A fencer. A tennis player. A carpenter who remodeled two of his homes.
He held a multi engine pilot license and for many years it was his passion to fly a taildragger with friends. He rode and handled horses. An avid hiker, he was familiar with most of the trails around the state.
|Marc on an expedition to the Bay of Bengal
He had a passion for helping people, focused on the tent cities. He spent a lot of time with the people who lived in the encampments, collecting and delivering carloads of clothing and personal items.
A "Ham," he was a long time member of the Shoreline Auxiliary Communication Unit, which issued the final call for him on Monday, May 22, 2021.
Tonight was the Monday night radio check-in for Shoreline ACS. Marc just happens to be at the end of the roll call. When I made the call for Marc.... All stations stand by for priority traffic.Marc .... K9PET, Marc....K9PET..... I have sad news for the organization, Marc, K9PET has passed away. Final Call. Marc, K9PET, Gone, but not forgotten.
