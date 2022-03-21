Obituary: Marc Weinberg 1939 - 2021

Marc Weinberg 1939-2021 Marc Weinberg was born April 25, 1939 in New Haven, Connecticut and died March 22, 2021 in Seattle. He is survived by his wife, Marion of Shoreline, a daughter, Yvonne, in Florida, and a son, Mark Adam, in North Carolina. Marc Weinberg was born April 25, 1939 in New Haven, Connecticut and died March 22, 2021 in Seattle. He is survived by his wife, Marion of Shoreline, a daughter, Yvonne, in Florida, and a son, Mark Adam, in North Carolina.

He graduated with a B.A. from Oglethorpe University in Georgia. An Air Force veteran, he served as a personnel officer. Professionally, he was a corporate consultant with the Mentor Group, helping companies to improve employee morale.

To say Marc Weinberg was a world traveler was an understatement.

He traveled to all six continents and more than 120 countries.

Marc in Antarctica Most of the trips were educational, small group travels with companies that focused on the environment and natural world, accompanied by naturalists who shared their immense knowledge.

Everywhere he went, he took photographs. Angel Falls in Africa from a small plane, penguin colonies in Antarctica from a small boat, villages along the Danube, volcanic craters in Hawaii and Reunion Island off Africa.

His photos were extraordinary. They appeared in The National Geographic Magazine, Lindblad Expeditions, Prince Albert II and Classic Escapes - and frequently in the Shoreline Area News. He was a Getty Images contributor. His Instagram page is under "Barleek".





Marc was a man of action. A life-long sailor. A ski instructor. A fencer. A tennis player. A carpenter who remodeled two of his homes.





He held a multi engine pilot license and for many years it was his passion to fly a taildragger with friends. He rode and handled horses. An avid hiker, he was familiar with most of the trails around the state.





Marc on an expedition to the Bay of Bengal

He had a passion for helping people, focused on the tent cities. He spent a lot of time with the people who lived in the encampments, collecting and delivering carloads of clothing and personal items.





A "Ham," he was a long time member of the Shoreline Auxiliary Communication Unit, which issued the final call for him on Monday, May 22, 2021.



Tonight was the Monday night radio check-in for Shoreline ACS. Marc just happens to be at the end of the roll call. When I made the call for Marc.... All stations stand by for priority traffic.

Marc .... K9PET, Marc....K9PET..... I have sad news for the organization, Marc, K9PET has passed away. Final Call. Marc, K9PET, Gone, but not forgotten.