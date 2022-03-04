Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II – Capital Projects

CLOSING DATE: 3/16/2022 1:36 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The City of Shoreline's Public Works department comprises over 60 people in our Engineering, Operations, Surface Water, Transportation Services and Waste Water divisions. We are a collaborative team focused on improving our service delivery and workplace. We are the eighth public works agency in Washington, and the 126th in the nation, to achieve American Public Works Association (APWA) Accreditation. We serve a growing, ethnically and racially diverse community of 56,000 located in north King County, Washington.The City’s Engineering team is busy and growing! We support an annual Capital Improvement Program of $50 million to $70 million spanning transportation, surface water, wastewater, parks and facilities. We are seeking an experienced engineering project manager to lead development and delivery of capital improvement projects for Public Works and several other City departments.The Engineer II – Capital Projects position manages design and construction projects supporting growth and infrastructure rehabilitation across all City departments. The position also plays a key role in developing and expanding the Public Works team's project management and engineering design capabilities. We are seeking to fill one open position with an innovative, energetic engineer experienced in providing engineering and project management for most or all of the foregoing project types. If you are a licensed engineer (PE) or currently certified Project Management Professional (PMP) with experience and expertise in civil engineering and a strong focus on design and project management in transportation, surface water or waste water, this could be your #BestJobEver!DEFINITIONManage the development of the most complex capital projects subject to strict deadlines; including managing public involvement, overseeing consultants, and meeting schedule and budget objectives; to coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, departments and outside agencies; to establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with co-workers, other departments, outside agencies, consultants, contractors and citizens; and to provide highly responsible and complex administra­tive support to City departments.