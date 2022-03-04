Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant I - Spartan Rec Center

Friday, March 4, 2022

City of Shoreline
Administrative Assistant I - Spartan Rec Center

CLOSING DATE: 3/16/2022 1:36 PM

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon a successful passing of a criminal background check.

SCHEDULE (24 authorized hours per week)
  • Monday -Tuesday: 4 pm - 8 pm
  • Wednesday - Thursday: 12 pm - 8 pm

DEFINITION
To perform routine technical and clerical duties for an assigned department; to provide receptionist services for an assigned department; and to provide customer service for internal and external customers.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS
This is the entry level class in the Administrative Assistant series. This class is distinguished from the Administrative Assistant II by the performance of the more routine tasks and duties assigned to positions within the series.

Job description and application



