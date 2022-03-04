Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant II - Spartan Rec Center

Thursday: 7:30 am -12 pm

Friday: 8 am - 5 pm

Saturday: 7:45 am - 3:15 pm

CLOSING DATE: 3/16/2022 1:36 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon a successful passing of a criminal background check.SCHEDULE (20 authorized hours per week)This front-line job has constant and direct contact with the public and is expected to deftly handle large amount of incoming calls and communicate competently with diverse Shoreline community members and customers. The ideal candidate will have strong customer service skills, the ability to make decisions on the fly while receiving, screening and directing calls, and can organize themselves to accomplish a variety of daily tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility. The incumbent has to possess the ability to deliver professional, helpful and quality service to everyone consistently.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the full journey level class within the Administrative Assistant series. Employees within this class are distinguished from the Administrative Assistant I by the performance of the full range of duties as assigned. Employees at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work unit. This class is distinguished from the Administrative Assistant III in that the latter provides complex administrative support to a department director.