Power outage Thursday afternoon from Ridgecrest to Sheridan Heights and northeast Seattle

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Power outage status at 4:40pm


A large power outage cut electricity for almost five thousand people Thursday afternoon. 

Residents from Ridgecrest and Briarcrest in Shoreline heard at least one transformer blow. Power was out in Sheridan Heights in Lake Forest Park and Pinehurst, Olympic Hills and Lake City in North Seattle.

Power outage status at 10pm

The outage started around 4:30pm. Power returned for most about an hour later. A small area near the freeway with 16 customers will not have power until after midnight.



Posted by DKH at 10:54 PM
