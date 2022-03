Kirsten Haugen reelected to KCD Board

Conservation district board elections aren’t final until certified by the Washington State Conservation Commission. The commission will review the election results and certify it at their next meeting.To see the final results, click on the link below.Conservation District election rules are set by the Washington State Legislature. You can contact your legislator at 1-800-562-6000.For more information about KCD Board Elections go to kingcd.org/elections . KCD will have one appointed board position up for appointment and one elected board position up for election in early 2023.If you have questions, contact elections@kingcd.org or call 425-282-1900