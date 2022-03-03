Kirsten Haugen reelected to KCD Board
Thursday, March 3, 2022
|Kirsten Haugen reelected to
KCD Board
With 10,001 votes cast, this election is a record turnout for KCD. Current Board Chair Kirsten Haugen won the election with 70.49% of the vote.
Conservation district board elections aren’t final until certified by the Washington State Conservation Commission. The commission will review the election results and certify it at their next meeting.
To see the final results, click on the link below.
2021 KCD Board Election Results
Want this election on the regular fall ballot? Conservation District election rules are set by the Washington State Legislature. You can contact your legislator at 1-800-562-6000.
For more information about KCD Board Elections go to kingcd.org/elections. KCD will have one appointed board position up for appointment and one elected board position up for election in early 2023.
If you have questions, contact elections@kingcd.org or call 425-282-1900.
