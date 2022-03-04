Jobs: City of Shoreline Public Works Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker I or II



Public Works Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker I or II



CLOSING DATE: Open until filled



GENERAL SUMMARY



Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.



This job will remain open until filled with first review on March 15.



Selection process:

Depending of candidates' qualifications, they may be hired as Maintenance Worker Level I or Level II. Selected candidates will be subject to virtual interviews. In addition, they may be subject to work-related skills assessments on site. This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.



NOTE: Level II positions require Class B Commercial Driver's License with air brakes, tanker endorsement and with an insurable record.



COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must be fully vaccinated and demonstrate proof of vaccination against COVID-19. (Per City policy, a person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if two weeks have passed since they received all doses of a vaccine as prescribed by the FDA, CDC, and/or the Washington State Health Officer, including a booster shot based on availability and eligibility.) A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here (Download PDF reader).



The WW Maintenance Worker positions reside in the Wastewater section of the Utility and Operations Division of Public Works Department and report directly to the Wastewater Manager.



