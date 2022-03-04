Jobs: City of Shoreline Sr. Parks Maintenance Worker - Urban Forestry
Friday, March 4, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 3/15/2022 1:36 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City offers generous benefits packet to all regular employees.
Selection process:
Selected candidates will be subject to virtual interviews. In addition, they may be subject to work-related skills assessments on site.
Schedule:
During the winter time, this position is on a regular 40-hour weekly schedule subject to mandatory change to the seasonal 9/80 work schedules (from spring to late fall) which, every other week, allows for an additional day off.
Position:
The Sr. Parks Maintenance Worker Position resides in the Parks, Fleet and Facilities section of the Administrative Services Department and report directly to the Parks Superintendent.
DEFINITION
Under the direction of the Parks Superintendent, oversees the City's urban forestry management program designed to optimize the health, beauty and safety of parkway trees for the public through proper planning, planting, maintenance and care. Perform field inspection activities, contract and manage projects involving condition assessments and related maintenance along with capital improvement projects. To schedule and assign parks maintenance crews, equipment and materials for parks maintenance work projects; to coordinate, lead, oversee and participate in the more complex and difficult work of staff responsible for the City Urban Forestry program; to assume responsibility for various administrative tasks, including record keeping, purchasing and contracts; and to perform a variety of technical tasks relative to assigned areas of responsibility.
This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.
Job description and application
