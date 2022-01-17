Local doctor has article published in medical journal

Dr. Tim C. Norton Dr. Tim C. Norton is the owner and clinic director for Health Chiropractic and Massage in Shoreline, Dr. Tim C. Norton is the owner and clinic director for Health Chiropractic and Massage in Shoreline,





Improving the cervical lordosis relieves neck pain and chronic headaches in a pediatric: a Chiropractic Biophysics® (CBP®) case report with a 17-month follow-up



Journal of Physical Therapy Science: 2022 Volume 34 Issue 1 Pages 71-75

“A 10 year old male presented with recent neck trauma, neck pain and pre-existing chronic headaches. Cervical range of motion was limited with pain. X-ray analysis showed dramatic loss of cervical lordosis and an acute atlantoaxial rotatory fixation. Chiropractic Biophysics technique methods incorporating spinal manual adjustments, cervical extension traction and corrective exercises were used to restore normal cervical lordosis. Treatments were performed intensively over 6.5-weeks, with a 17-month long-term follow-up. [Results] The pediatric patient responded well to treatment with near complete resolution of cranio-cervical complaints. The cervical lordosis was corrected to age-appropriate magnitude, the coronal symmetry was restored, and both were maintained after nearly 1.5 years. [Conclusion] Chiropractic Biophysics technique which includes the cervical extension traction using the pediatric Denneroll orthotic was effective in restoring lordosis in a pediatric patient with cervical kyphosis and chronic headaches presenting with recent neck pains from a traumatic origin. Routine X-ray of the cervical spine is recommended for patients presenting with cranio-cervical symptoms as spine alignment is often overlooked as pathognomonic for these conditions.”

Link to full abstract and download of article

A Pediatric case report authored by: Dr. Tim C. Norton Dr. Paul Oakley and Dr. Deed Harrison of the CBP Nonprofit research group.

Dr. Norton’s latest research article was published this month in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science (JPTS.)