The Conch – Weekend Sounds

And you can help name them, maybe. They’re back playing the best bluegrass standards out in the Drumlin’s heated back patio. All ages, no cover, show starts 7-ish.

Think Buena Vista Social Club, but you’ll be outside looking for a miracle for this one because this show is SOLD OUT. Show starts at 8pm… if you can get in.Piano jazz master Dave Barduhn is joining the 17 piece line-up of Mach One to crank out an evening of big band jazz. 21+, no cover but reservations recommended, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pmPaul Miranda backs upcoming talented jazz singer Jennifer Mellish. All ages, $15 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6pm