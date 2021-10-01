The Conch – Weekend Sounds
Friday, October 1, 2021
Aurora Borealis – Rubbish and Mysterious Ways
Rubbish is a Garbage (the band Garbage) tribute band. Less confusing is Mysterious Ways a U2 tribute band. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8pm
The Drumlin – A Bluegrass Trio that Still Needs a Name…
And you can help name them, maybe. They’re back playing the best bluegrass standards out in the Drumlin’s heated back patio. All ages, no cover, show starts 7-ish.
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Kiki Valera and Son Cubano
Think Buena Vista Social Club, but you’ll be outside looking for a miracle for this one because this show is SOLD OUT. Show starts at 8pm… if you can get in.
10/2
Aurora Borealis – An Evening with Dave Barduhn and Mach One
Piano jazz master Dave Barduhn is joining the 17 piece line-up of Mach One to crank out an evening of big band jazz. 21+, no cover but reservations recommended, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Paul Miranda Syndicate Featuring Jennifer Mellish
Paul Miranda backs upcoming talented jazz singer Jennifer Mellish. All ages, $15 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.
10/3
Darrell’s Tavern – Darrell’s Sunday Jazz Jam
Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6pm
