Friday, October 1, 2021


Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash

The Conch – Weekend Sounds


10/1

Aurora Borealis – Rubbish and Mysterious Ways

Rubbish is a Garbage (the band Garbage) tribute band. Less confusing is Mysterious Ways a U2 tribute band. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8pm

The Drumlin – A Bluegrass Trio that Still Needs a Name…

And you can help name them, maybe. They’re back playing the best bluegrass standards out in the Drumlin’s heated back patio. All ages, no cover, show starts 7-ish.

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Kiki Valera and Son Cubano

Think Buena Vista Social Club, but you’ll be outside looking for a miracle for this one because this show is SOLD OUT. Show starts at 8pm… if you can get in.

10/2

Aurora Borealis – An Evening with Dave Barduhn and Mach One

Piano jazz master Dave Barduhn is joining the 17 piece line-up of Mach One to crank out an evening of big band jazz. 21+, no cover but reservations recommended, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Paul Miranda Syndicate Featuring Jennifer Mellish

Paul Miranda backs upcoming talented jazz singer Jennifer Mellish. All ages, $15 by reservation, vax+ show starts 8pm.

10/3

Darrell’s Tavern – Darrell’s Sunday Jazz Jam

Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6pm



