Upper shelter at RB Saltwater Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson The Shoreline Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services / Tree Board will hold a retreat on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am - 2:30pm at the upper shelter at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, Washington 98177. The Shoreline Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services / Tree Board will hold a retreat on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am - 2:30pm at the upper shelter at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, Washington 98177.





The purpose of this meeting is to establish priority focus areas to support upcoming Board work. See attached Retreat Agenda for more detail.





Current CDC and King County COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed. Social distancing will be maintained, and all attendees are encouraged to wear masks.