Lake City Partners welcomes new Executive Director

Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness has welcomed its new Executive Director, Walter Washington.





Lake City Partners provides services to unhoused citizens in the Lake City area, extending up into Shoreline.





They are the managing agency for the new King County housing facility on Aurora in Shoreline, The Oaks.





The former director, Melanie Neufeld, returned to her home in Canada this summer.





Of his new position, Washington says,





My first month as Executive Director has been a wonderful mix of learning opportunities, healthy challenges, and smiles a plenty. Among the highlights has been the first-hand witness of the care and thoughtfulness of our Staff and Board Members. Our Lake City Partners team is truly up for the challenge!





The shelter has been in operation for exactly six months and is at full capacity now.





Shelter residents cleaning up around the facility.

Shelter residents cleaning up around the facility.

Photo courtesy The Oaks Washington reports that "People are making progress with their health, some folks are getting their ID's, and a few are enthusiastically undertaking regular neighborhood cleanups in and around the shelter vicinity."





During August 2021, they hosted two expectant couples and were able to find the resources to get both couples into stable housing before the birth of the children.





The Oaks welcomes community volunteers.





In its first days, LFP Artist Billy King headed a successful effort to get art throughout the facility. Diggin' Shoreline created raised garden beds for vegetables, and other organizations provided food for the residents.











