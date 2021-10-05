Sidewalk project completed on 1st Ave NE in the Echo Lake Neighborhood - all trees protected
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
|New sidewalk on 1st NE. Photo by Gidget Terpstra
Two blocks of sidewalk on 1st Ave NE, wide enough for pedestrians and bicyclists, has just been completed.
The sidewalk runs between N 193rd Street and NE 195th St and replaces a ditch and a dirt path.
If you are wondering why the two streets have different geographical designations it's because 1st NE is the dividing line between N and NE. NE 195th is a road to the east of 1st Ave and a trail only to the west.
The new sidewalk /trail meets the 195th trail behind Holyrood Cemetery.
Project improvements include:
- Shared-use pedestrian and bicycle facilities with curbs and gutters
- Curb ramps
- Drainage improvements
These improvements are part of the 2018 voter-approved effort to build and repair sidewalks throughout Shoreline. Visit the Projects and Initiatives sidewalk webpage for information on current projects.
Before construction started, the site was reviewed by an arborist who identified and evaluated each tree near the proposed sidewalk.
From the arborist's report (16 pages):
Based on the proposed plans for the site, all the assessed trees may be retained, and each of the trees will require tree protection measures during construction. An arborist shall be on site to monitor, document and assess any work within tree protection zones as outlined in this report.No trees are planned for removal. One off-site tree, a Japanese maple below significant size will be transplanted by the property owner.
