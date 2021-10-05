Sidewalk project completed on 1st Ave NE in the Echo Lake Neighborhood - all trees protected

New sidewalk on 1st NE. Photo by Gidget Terpstra

Two blocks of sidewalk on 1st Ave NE, wide enough for pedestrians and bicyclists, has just been completed.





The sidewalk runs between N 193rd Street and NE 195th St and replaces a ditch and a dirt path.





If you are wondering why the two streets have different geographical designations it's because 1st NE is the dividing line between N and NE. NE 195th is a road to the east of 1st Ave and a trail only to the west.





The new sidewalk /trail meets the 195th trail behind Holyrood Cemetery.





Project improvements include:

Shared-use pedestrian and bicycle facilities with curbs and gutters

Curb ramps

Drainage improvements

These improvements are part of the 2018 voter-approved effort to build and repair sidewalks throughout Shoreline. Visit the Projects and Initiatives sidewalk webpage for information on current projects.

Before construction started, the site was reviewed by an arborist who identified and evaluated each tree near the proposed sidewalk.







