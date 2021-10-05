Book Review by Aarene Storms: Every Heart a Doorway

(Wayward Children series #1) (Wayward Children series #1)





Children have always found pathways out of our world and into other places.





Whether they travel by wardrobe, rabbit hole, looking glass, or some other magical portal, they always return to our world changed by the experience. But... then what?



If they are lucky, they might attend Eleanor West's Home for Wayward Children, a boarding school where all the students have travelled elsewhere.





Some visited nonsensical universes, others sojourned in dark and frightening places.





Everyone at the school-- including Eleanor West herself-- dearly wishes to return to their other place... but most of them never will.



Layered on top of this marvelous fairy-tale-esque story is a murder mystery. Who is killing the residents of the school, and why?



The characters are fascinating, diverse, and more than slightly creepy. The situation is mesmerizing. And this is just the beginning of the series!



I tore through the first book in the series in a single rainy afternoon, and then promptly downloaded the audio edition to experience it again. And then I discovered the sequels-- my own private doorway to other strange and fabulous places.



