Shorewood victorious in swim meet vs .Shorecrest

Friday, October 22, 2021

Shorewood file photo by Susie McDowell
By Coach Susie McDowell

Shorewood and Shorecrest’s girls’ swimming programs concluded their dual season in a fantastic finale at the Snohomish Aquatic Center on Thursday, October 21, 2021. 

Shoreline School District secured the use of the facility in order to have the crosstown rivals meet in a premium indoor venue, as opposed to battling the elements outside.

Shorewood came through on depth and by also winning 2 out of the 3 relay events. Double individual swimming winners included Miranda Thompson SC (200 and 500 freestyle) and Amanda Nouwens SW (50 and 100 freestyle). Diving was won by Ada Reece SC (253.10). It was a back and forth challenge with event wins on both sides, but it came down to the last relay to determine the outcome.

The meet was highly competitive, matched only by spirit and camaraderie, with Shorewood coming out on top this year 95-88.

Great job Shoreline!


